Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Tourist hotspot taskforces meet in Venice to tackle overcrowding

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
13 April 2018
11:25 CEST+02:00
venicetourismmediterraneangreece

Share this article

Tourist hotspot taskforces meet in Venice to tackle overcrowding
Gondolas sail down a canal in central Venice. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
13 April 2018
11:25 CEST+02:00
Representatives of Venice and five other Mediterranean tourist hotspots met on Friday to discuss tactics for coping with high numbers of tourists, a day after the Italian lagoon city announced record visitor numbers in 2017.

The meeting was described as an "unprecedented initiative" by the Gruppo 25 Aprile which has long protested against Venice's overcrowding and organized the first meeting of the Mediterranean network.

Representatives from similar organizations from Rhodes, Santorini, Dubrovnik, Corfu, and Paphos arrived in Venice to share their experiences and tactics for coping with the impact of mass tourism on local populations. Talks and debates at the inaugural meeting will help the cities "compare experiences and priorities", with a long-term goal of working together to combat excessive tourism, the Gruppo 25 Aprile said.

Over 9.5 million people visited Venice itself during 2017, an increase of eight percent on the visitor numbers the previous year, according to newly published figures. Meanwhile, tourist figures for the entire Veneto region were 19 million, a similar increase on the year before.

"When it comes to tourism in the Veneto region, it has become normal to talk about records," said regional councillor for tourism Federico Caner at the presentation of the soaring figures on Thursday. He added that initial figures for the first three months of 2018 suggested the trend would continue throughout this year.

READ ALSO:

The lagoon city has an uneasy relationship with visitors, as The Local has reported for several years.

And though the report had plenty of plus signs, not all the increases were equal. One bugbear of Venetian locals and business owners is that tourists spend their money in cheap souvenir shops or on fast food rather than at locally-run shops and restaurants, and the total amount spent by foreign tourists increased by only 5.7 percent last year, implying a higher number of lower value visitors.

At the same time, mass tourism has pushed up rents on city accommodation, forcing many families out of their hometowns. 

In recent years, frustrated Venetians have staged frequent protests against the overcrowding, and mayor Luigi Brugnaro has made tackling overcrowding a priority.

He has introduced measures ranging from promotion of the lesser-explored corners of the city to the installation of people-counters at the most popular sights, as well as 'locals first' policies on water buses. Last summer, the mayor's office banned both new tourist accommodation and new fast food outlets (with an exception for artisanal gelato) in the historic centre.

But critics argue these policies are too little, too late. 

Another meeting between the six Mediterranean tourist hotspots has already been planned for October in Corfu, with the stated aim of "formalizing the network and the shared values we aim to defend and represent." 

READ ALSO: 'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

 

venicetourismmediterraneangreece
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Good for a girl? The women proving football isn’t out of their league

Football superstars Ada Hegerberg and Liv Cooke are fronting a new UEFA campaign that encourages young girls to kick off careers in ‘the beautiful game’.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Earthquake in central Italy: Traffic disruption, schools closed, damage to buildings
  2. American student stabbed in Florence after 'defending girlfriend from harassment'
  3. Italian police bust Tunisian human-trafficking ring
  4. 13 pictures that show just how beautiful Italy is in the spring
  5. Overjoyed AS Roma owner James Pallotta apologizes for frolicking in Rome fountain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
09/04
Job Vacancy
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
View all notices
Advertisement