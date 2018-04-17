Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Stunning drone footage shows Lake Garda's 'floating' cycle path

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
17 April 2018
15:17 CEST+02:00
A view over Riva del Garda. Photo: val_th/Depositphotos
It will soon be possible to cycle around Italy's largest lake on an incredible 'floating' bicycle path.

The path has already been called Europe's most beautiful bike ride, and it's not even finished yet -- but drone footage of the route under construction has been viewed tens of thousand of times on social media.

When complete, the path will measure 140 kilometres, circling the entirety of Lake Garda. 

Built off the side of the surrounding cliffs, and in some places even skimming the surface of the water, the idea is to give cyclists the sensation of floating or flying over the lake.

READ ALSO: Ten awe-inspiring routes for cycling through Italy

 
The project, which was given the go-ahead last April, is aimed at boosting the growing sector of bike tourism in Italy, which already draws around 220,000 visitors to the country each year.
 
It will also allow tourists to get a new perspective on one of the country's most loved sites, and bring them to some of the lesser visited villages in the area.
 
The route is intended to suit all levels of cycling ability, though some stretches will be harder than others and it will be possible to take alternative methods of transport, such as boats, to bypass the toughest uphill parts of the journey.
 
Some parts of the route are already in place, but anyone hoping to complete the full circuit still has a while to wait. The entire path is expected to be finished by 2021, at a total cost of €102 million.
 
Take a drone tour of Italy with these 13 stunning videos
Recent highlights

