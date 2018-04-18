Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Roma fans queued through the night for Champions League tickets

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 April 2018
16:16 CEST+02:00
footballroma

Share this article

Roma fans queued through the night for Champions League tickets
AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 April 2018
16:16 CEST+02:00
Hundreds of Roma fans queued outside club stores in the Italian capital overnight to be among the first to claim tickets for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Wednesday, but many fans waited overnight to make sure they were not disappointed as Roma prepare for their first semi-final in this competition since Liverpool beat them on penalties in the final to lift the 1984 European Cup.

"Many will spend the night awake, standing in line, all hoping to give themselves a place in the history of their favourite team," one fan had tweeted.

"I've got three generations of Roma fans at home and I hope we can gain our revenge in this game," 85-year-old Vincenzo Ricci, who queued through the night, told Roma News.

Ticket prices for the May 2 match at Rome's Stadio Olimpico range from 60 euros ($74) to 160 euros ($200).

Italian airline Alitalia announced it will organize special flights to bring Roma fans to Liverpool for the first leg in Anfield next Tuesday, returning to Rome the following day.

READ ALSO: Rome erupts in celebration after 'historic' comeback against Barca

footballroma
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten Italian lifestyle habits to adopt immediately
  2. The story of Italy in 15 handy maps
  3. 19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
  4. US submarine that fired on Syria not welcome in Naples, says mayor
  5. Stunning drone footage shows Lake Garda's 'floating' cycle path
Advertisement

Noticeboard

10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
View all notices
Advertisement