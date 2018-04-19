Italian astrophysicist named by Time as one of the world's 100 most influential people

Marica Branchesi speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP

Italian astrophysicist Marica Branchesi was named in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people on Thursday, the only Italian included in the prestigious ranking.

Branchesi was part of the team that won the Nobel Prize for detecting gravitational waves, an achievement the US-based news magazine described as "monumental".

"It took Albert Einstein to predict the existence of gravitational waves-ripples in space-time that occur when objects like black holes collide. It took Marica Branchesi to make sure we actually saw the evidence of such a crack-up," wrote Time journalist Jeffrey Kluger in his profile of the Italian.

Detectors in the US had recorded gravitational waves three times, but thanks to Branchesi, teams of astronomers and physicists worked together using telescopes across the world so that in August 2017, a cosmic event was detected in both gravitational waves and light for the first ever time.

Branchesi works at the Gran Sasso laboratory of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) and is also vice president of the International Astronomical Union Gravitational Wave Astrophysics Commission.

Her inclusion in the list was the latest in a series of accolades for the astrophysicist, who in December was named by Nature as one of 2017's 'Ten people who mattered this year'. After that honour, then prime minister Paolo Gentiloni told Branchesi: "You make Italy proud."

Other notable names on Time's list, which has been published since 1999, included the student survivors of the Parkland school shooting who have since campaigned for better gun control, Donald Trump, the UK's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, and actress Nicole Kidman.

Only ten Italians, including Branchesi, have ever made the ranking.