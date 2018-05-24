IN PICTURES: Emergency services rush to scene of Turin train crash

After the accident in Caluso late on Wednesday night, emergency services rushed to free passengers trapped in carriages that had derailed and overturned.
Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
It had hit a truck that became stuck at a level crossing, smashing into the trailer but leaving the cab intact.
Photo: Alessandro Contaldo/AFP
Around 40 to 50 people were onboard the regional train, which was the last service of the night heading north out of Turin.
Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
The train driver was dead by the time rescuers arrived, reports said.
Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
The most seriously injured were taken to hospital by helicopter, including one man who later died of his injuries.
Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
The Red Cross treated other victims at the scene.
Photo: Croce Rossa Italiana/Twitter
By Thursday morning, the victims had been evacuated and authorities were investigating the site for clues as to what caused the crash.
Photo: Alessandro Contaldo/AFP
The Fire Service's photos showed the force of the impact, which left parts of the train crushed.
Photos: Vigili del Fuoco/Twitter
Investigators are studying whether the truck driver, who survived, might have made an error that led to the tragedy.
Photo: Alessandro Contaldo/AFP