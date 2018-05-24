IN PICTURES: Emergency services rush to scene of Turin train crash

The site of the train crash in Caluso, near Turin. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco/Twitter

A passenger train collided with a lorry on the tracks near Turin on Wednesday night, killing two people and injuring more than 20. Pictures from the scene show the devastating impact.

After the accident in Caluso late on Wednesday night, emergency services rushed to free passengers trapped in carriages that had derailed and overturned.



Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

It had hit a truck that became stuck at a level crossing, smashing into the trailer but leaving the cab intact.



Photo: Alessandro Contaldo/AFP

Around 40 to 50 people were onboard the regional train, which was the last service of the night heading north out of Turin.



Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

The train driver was dead by the time rescuers arrived, reports said.



Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

The most seriously injured were taken to hospital by helicopter, including one man who later died of his injuries.



Photo: Vigili del Fuoco

The Red Cross treated other victims at the scene.



Photo: Croce Rossa Italiana/Twitter

By Thursday morning, the victims had been evacuated and authorities were investigating the site for clues as to what caused the crash.



Photo: Alessandro Contaldo/AFP

The Fire Service's photos showed the force of the impact, which left parts of the train crushed.



Photos: Vigili del Fuoco/Twitter

Investigators are studying whether the truck driver, who survived, might have made an error that led to the tragedy.



Photo: Alessandro Contaldo/AFP