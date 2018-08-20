Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
New video shows moment Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed

20 August 2018
16:54 CEST+02:00
Part of the wreckage of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
20 August 2018
16:54 CEST+02:00
Dramatic security camera footage shows the moment the Morandi motorway bridge collapsed over Genoa, resulting in the deaths of 43 people.

Released by the Guardia di Finanza police unit on Monday, six days after the disaster, the video reveals how suddenly the bridge gave way.

The footage, taken from two different surveillance cameras, shows the moments leading up to the collapse – which took place in a matter of seconds and with huge clouds of dust.

 
It's still unclear what caused the collapse, with investigators saying that a "series of causes" could have been to blame. 
 
At least 43 people are now known to have died in the disaster, 19 of whom were buried in a state funeral on Saturday. Hundreds of others remain displaced after the viaduct fell on or near their homes.
 
The area around the bridge was cleared on Monday after creaking was heard coming from one of the structure's columns. Authorities say they're prepared to demolish the bridge altogether if technicians judge it to present a danger.
 
Autostrade per l'Italia, the private company that manages almost half of Italy's motorway network, had previously indicated it planned to rebuild the overpass.
