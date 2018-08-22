Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
How Rome's monuments went dark in commemoration of Genoa bridge victims

genoa

How Rome's monuments went dark in commemoration of Genoa bridge victims
The lights were temporarily turned off at Rome's Colosseum as a gesture of mourning for the victims of the Morandi Bridge collapse in Genoa. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP.
The Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain and other key sites went dark on August 18th as a day of national mourning was held for the 43 victims of the Morandi Bridge collapse.

The lights were turned off at Rome's Colosseum between 10pm and 11pm on August 18th, the day the state funeral was held in commemoration of those who died in the tragedy in Genoa.

A bridge on the A10 highway in the northern Italian city collapsed on August 14th. The death toll in that tragic accident now stands at 43. 

Events at several Ancient Roman monuments were also cancelled. 

The Trevi Fountain also went dark as a gesture of solidarity with Genoa, at the same time as the Colosseum's lights were turned off. 

The Trevi Fountain is normally lit at night. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP.

But sometimes the lights are turned off to commemorate an event or highlight a campaign. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP. 

The illumination at Rome's Trevi Fountain has been turned off before to commemorate victims of other events, such as terror attacks, and to highlight global issues.

On March 16th, 2016, the Trevi Fountain went dark to highlight the Earth Hour campaign, which aimed to raise money for local environmental projects. 

On August 18th, 2017, the lights were again switched off at the famous fountain in Rome in commemoration of the victims who died in terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils the day before. 

Events were also cancelled on August 18th, 2018, in Rome at the Forum of Ceaser and the Forum of Augustus, reports Rome's daily Il Messagero. 

The Forum of Augustus in Rome. Photo: Polifoto/Depositphotos

The lights were also turned off between the hours of 10pm and 11pm at the Senator's Palace on Rome's Capitoline Hill, home to the capital city's municipal government. 

The senator's palace on Rome's Capitoline Hill. Photo: ginasandersDepositphotos

The state funeral held on August 18th for the victims of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa was attended by thousands of people, although some of the victims' families refused to partake in the commemoration.

Long, spontaneous applause erupted as fire department personnel, who had been conducting search and rescue operations for days, entered the church. 

READ MORE: New video shows moment Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed

 

 

 

 

genoa
Recent highlights

