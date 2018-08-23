Italy's footballers to pay tribute with 'Genoa in the heart' jerseys

Napoli's players observe a minute's silence during last weekend's match against Lazio in Rome. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP.

The country's top football league, Serie A, has announced that all players will wear the tribute tops in next weekend's matches.

All 20 of Italy's top-tier football teams will take to the the pitch on the weekend with a special message for the victims of the Morandi Bridge. Rather than their standard team tops, the players will wear special shirts emblazoned with the message 'Genova nel cuore' (Genoa in the/our heart). Match officials will also display the message on their uniforms.

Italy's Seria A organizers have also announced a financial contribution will be made to help the afflicted Ligurian city.

"As a sign of participation and in solidarity with the victims of the drama in Genoa, the Serie A League will establish, as already announced, a fund that will be allocated to the needs of the Genoese population, in agreement with the city authorities," president of Lega Seria A, the league's organizer, wrote in a statement.

La Lega Serie A istituirà un fondo destinato alla popolazione genovese ed, in occasione della 2ª Giornata di #SerieATIM, calciatori ed Ufficiali di Gara scenderanno in campo con una maglia commemorativa per esprimere che il cuore di tutti è con Genova! #Genova nel<3 #PonteMorandi pic.twitter.com/xd7IZmAYt9 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) August 22, 2018

"I am thankful for this initiative which has great significance for us," said the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, cited in the statement.

"It moves us to feel so much solidarity coming from so many parts. It is comforting, helps us to go forward with courage and determination, and above all, it is good for the soul of this city," added Bucci.

The governor of the Ligurian region, of which Genoa is the capital, called it "a beautiful gesture that shows how close the football world is to Genoa."

“#Genova nel ❤️”: ci sarà questa frase sulla maglietta con cui tutte le squadre della @SerieA e gli ufficiali di gara entreranno in campo per la seconda giornata di campionato. #GenoaEmpoli



Leggi qui ➡️ https://t.co/CFSZCH7Tus pic.twitter.com/M72aIphmkG — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) August 22, 2018

"Genoa is in the hearts of everybody," added President of Liguria Giovanni Toti, according to the Seria A statement.

Seria A clubs held a minute's silence in remembrance of the Genoa victims before the season debut round of matches last weekend. Last weekend's scheduled matches featuring Genoa-based clubs Sampdoria and Genoa were postponed.

