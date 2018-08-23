Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy's footballers to pay tribute with 'Genoa in the heart' jerseys

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
23 August 2018
12:50 CEST+02:00
genoatributes

Share this article

Italy's footballers to pay tribute with 'Genoa in the heart' jerseys
Napoli's players observe a minute's silence during last weekend's match against Lazio in Rome. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP.
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
23 August 2018
12:50 CEST+02:00
The country's top football league, Serie A, has announced that all players will wear the tribute tops in next weekend's matches.

All 20 of Italy's top-tier football teams will take to the the pitch on the weekend with a special message for the victims of the Morandi Bridge. Rather than their standard team tops, the players will wear special shirts emblazoned with the message 'Genova nel cuore' (Genoa in the/our heart). Match officials will also display the message on their uniforms. 

Italy's Seria A organizers have also announced a financial contribution will be made to help the afflicted Ligurian city. 

"As a sign of participation and in solidarity with the victims of the drama in Genoa, the Serie A League will establish, as already announced, a fund that will be allocated to the needs of the Genoese population, in agreement with the city authorities," president of Lega Seria A, the league's organizer, wrote in a statement. 

"I am thankful for this initiative which has great significance for us," said the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, cited in the statement.

"It moves us to feel so much solidarity coming from so many parts. It is comforting, helps us to go forward with courage and determination, and above all, it is good for the soul of this city," added Bucci.

The governor of the Ligurian region, of which Genoa is the capital, called it "a beautiful gesture that shows how close the football world is to Genoa." 

"Genoa is in the hearts of everybody," added President of Liguria Giovanni Toti, according to the Seria A statement. 

Seria A clubs held a minute's silence in remembrance of the Genoa victims before the season debut round of matches last weekend. Last weekend's scheduled matches featuring Genoa-based clubs Sampdoria and Genoa were postponed. 

READ MORE: How Rome's monuments went dark in remembrance of Genoa bridge victims

READ MORE: Relatives grieve over victims of Genoa bridge disaster

READ MORE: Imam offers blessings at Genoa bridge funeral

 

 

genoatributes
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. These are the best beaches within easy reach of Rome
  2. Sweden turns down migrants docked in Italy
  3. New video shows moment Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed
  4. Rome police seek tourists who skinny-dipped outside national monument
  5. At least ten dead in flood in southern Italy
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Game-changing flight tips for smart business travellers

Whether you’re flying for business or pleasure, you don’t need to break the bank when booking your next transatlantic flight. As one travel blogger explains, there are ways to fly in style without forking out for a first-class ticket.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These are the best beaches within easy reach of Rome
  2. Sweden turns down migrants docked in Italy
  3. New video shows moment Genoa's Morandi Bridge collapsed
  4. Rome police seek tourists who skinny-dipped outside national monument
  5. At least ten dead in flood in southern Italy
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
07/06
I am looking for work in italy/eu for long term.
29/05
Themed Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
View all notices
Advertisement