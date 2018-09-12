Italy's first sex doll brothel has been closed down, the week after it opened

Italy's only sex doll brothel has been raided by police and health officers. Photo: Behrouz Mehri/AFP

Italy's first sex doll brothel was raided by the police on Wednesday, just nine days after it opened in Turin.

The establishment, which offers clients the use of silicone models inside one of eight private rooms at a secret address in the north-western city, was found to fall foul of Italian laws on renting out accommodation.

Officers from the city's health authority are also investigating whether the dolls are adequately cleaned after each use, Ansa reports.

The owners have been cautioned not to continue operating, the news agency said, though it's not clear if they might be allowed to reopen if they bring the establishment in line with regulations.

The Turin establishment is a franchise of Lumidolls, a Spain-based company with similar brothels in Barcelona and Moscow.

It is the first such service in Italy, where brothels staffed by human prostitutes are illegal. It opened on September 3rd, with managers boasting that its eight sex dolls – seven female and one male – were already "booked out for weeks".

