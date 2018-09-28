4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Calabria, none harmed

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit the southern Italian region of Calabria, the “toe” of Italy’s boot, at 7.24am local time Friday morning.

No damage has been reported.

The earthquake, which reached a depth of 11km, hit the communes of Catanzaro and Vibo Valentia and the region’s capital of Reggio Calabria, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

Evento sismico Ml 4.2 a largo della costa calabra sud occidentale 28 settembre 2018 https://t.co/DncoDyH7bi — INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) September 28, 2018

The shock was also felt on the northeastern Sicilian city of Messina.

The area was subsequently shaken by three smaller aftershocks with magnitudes of between 1.7 and 1.9.

The deputy mayor of Palmi, one of the town’s closest to the earthquake’s epicentre, reassured the region’s inhabitants that Italy’s Civil Protection Agency had sent teams to check the area and that no people or buildings had been harmed, reports La Repubblica.

#Terremoto in Calabria: dai riscontri ricevuti dalle diverse strutture di #protezionecivile sul territorio alla #SalaSituazioneItalia non risultano al momento danni. https://t.co/ivyFOoW83u — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) September 28, 2018

However, service on the Tyrrhenian train line between Reggio Calabria and Rosarno has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure while engineers check the tracks for any damage.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency categorically rejected rumours that a tsunami could hit the “Violet Coast” that runs along the Calabrian side of the Strait of Messina separating Sicily from the Italian mainland, and said that it reserved the right to lodge a complaint against the rumour’s (currently unknown) originators for causing unnecessary alarm, according to Ansa.

READ ALSO: