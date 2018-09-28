Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Calabria, none harmed

Elaine Allaby
news.italy@thelocal.com
28 September 2018
14:35 CEST+02:00
calabriamessinaearthquakesicily

Share this article

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Calabria, none harmed
The Strait of Messina between Sicily and Calabria. Photo: gurgenb/Depositphotos
Elaine Allaby
news.italy@thelocal.com
28 September 2018
14:35 CEST+02:00
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit the southern Italian region of Calabria, the “toe” of Italy’s boot, at 7.24am local time Friday morning.

No damage has been reported.

The earthquake, which reached a depth of 11km, hit the communes of Catanzaro and Vibo Valentia and the region’s capital of Reggio Calabria, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

The shock was also felt on the northeastern Sicilian city of Messina.

The area was subsequently shaken by three smaller aftershocks with magnitudes of between 1.7 and 1.9.

The deputy mayor of Palmi, one of the town’s closest to the earthquake’s epicentre, reassured the region’s inhabitants that Italy’s Civil Protection Agency had sent teams to check the area and that no people or buildings had been harmed, reports La Repubblica.

However, service on the Tyrrhenian train line between Reggio Calabria and Rosarno has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure while engineers check the tracks for any damage.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency categorically rejected rumours that a tsunami could hit the “Violet Coast” that runs along the Calabrian side of the Strait of Messina separating Sicily from the Italian mainland, and said that it reserved the right to lodge a complaint against the rumour’s (currently unknown) originators for causing unnecessary alarm, according to Ansa.

READ ALSO:

 

calabriamessinaearthquakesicily
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy
  2. The Local shortlisted for top native advertising award
  3. Italy gets Europe's highest suspended bridge
  4. Italian word of the day: 'Sbagliare'
  5. Arson suspected in Pisa forest fire
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy
  2. The Local shortlisted for top native advertising award
  3. Italy gets Europe's highest suspended bridge
  4. Italian word of the day: 'Sbagliare'
  5. Arson suspected in Pisa forest fire
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
View all notices
Advertisement