Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Matteo Salvini urges Tunisia to repatriate undocumented Tunisians in Italy

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 September 2018
07:43 CEST+02:00
tunisiamatteo salviniimmigrationmigrants

Share this article

Matteo Salvini urges Tunisia to repatriate undocumented Tunisians in Italy
Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Tunis. Photo: Fethi Belaid/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 September 2018
07:43 CEST+02:00
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday called for all Tunisians who are in his country illegally to be repatriated and for illicit migration to be "blocked", during a visit to Tunis.

The hardline Italian minister spoke following a meeting with Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi, and several days after Italy's government adopted a series of measures promising to limit clandestine immigration.

"The priority was to block the hundreds of thousands of uncontrolled arrivals that we have received these last years," Salvini said during a joint press conference with his Tunisian counterpart Hichem Fourati.

"We are working with the Tunisian authorities to... escort to Tunisia those who come from Tunisia", the Italian minister said.

READ ALSO: Italy government adopts hardline anti-migrant decree

Fourati said that if the migrants "prove that they are Tunisian and their fingerprints are processed by the Tunisian authorities, they will be repatriated".

Tunisian NGOs oppose increasing a quota of 80 migrant expulsions per week by Italy to the North African country. Italian authorities say this quota is rarely reached.

"We have discussed mechanisms for tackling networks implicated in human trafficking, which don't hesitate to trade in the blood of our young people", Fourati added.

Italy's interior ministry says 4,487 Tunisians have arrived clandestinely in Italy since the start of the year, compared to 6,092 in the whole of 2017.

Tunisia says it arrested more than 8,400 migrants between the start of the year and September 20th, including 700 suspected of organising or facilitating perilous Mediterranean crossings.

READ ALSO: Immigration to Italy: a look at the numbers


Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

tunisiamatteo salviniimmigrationmigrants
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy
  2. The Local shortlisted for top native advertising award
  3. 500 evacuated as forest fire strikes near Pisa
  4. A Brexit checklist for Brits in Italy
  5. Italy gets Europe's highest suspended bridge
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy
  2. The Local shortlisted for top native advertising award
  3. 500 evacuated as forest fire strikes near Pisa
  4. A Brexit checklist for Brits in Italy
  5. Italy gets Europe's highest suspended bridge
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
View all notices
Advertisement