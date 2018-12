Italian police have arrested new Cosa Nostra boss Settimino Mineo and dozens of other suspects in a major operation, officials said today.

Police arrested 80-year-old Mineo in Palermo, Sicily just before he was due to be officially anointed at a reconvened Mafia Commission, or Cupola, police said.

45 other suspects are being held on charges of extortion, illegal gun possession, arson, Mafia association and other crimes, investigators said.

Settimino Mineo being escorted by carabinieri as he left a police station today. Photo: Alessandro Fucarini/AFP

The Sicilian Mafia had managed to rebuild the Cupola after it had not met for years, Italian media reported – which was taken as a sign that the Sicilian clans had chosen to return to the structure of the past.

The Cupola was to appoint Mineo the official heir to notorious Mafia boss Toto Riina, who died in prison last year.

Mineo, officially a jeweller, was well known to police as a career criminal who had already been given a five-year sentence by the murdered anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone.

He was arrested again 12 years ago but then released after serving an 11-year-term.

A carabinieri video shared by Italian media showed the scale of yesterday’s anti-mafia operation.

"Police in Palermo have arrested 46 members of the mafia. They had replaced Totò Riina with Settimo Mineo to revive Cosa Nostra, but the state won. They will never give up – us neither!" wrote Nicola Morra, president of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission, on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Palermo’s local government decided yesterday to rename roads, streets and squares in honour of 48 victims of mafia on the island.

READ ALSO: