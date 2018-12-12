Give kids less homework over Christmas, says minister

<p>Education Minister Marco Bussetti, from the far-right League, is sending out a letter this week telling schools and teachers not to overload students at this time of year.</p><p>"I'd like to raise the awareness of the teachers and schools about a time of rest for students and families, so that the homework for the Christmas holidays is reduced," Bussetti <a href="https://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/cronaca/2018/12/10/bussetti-circolare-per-meno-compiti-durante-le-vacanze-natale_13f3b00f-2fef-4d88-89ca-864ad609fba2.html">said</a> during a meeting with Italy's watchdog for children's rights.</p><p>"Homework weighs heavily on family commitments and so I'd like to give a signal,” he said. “I'm thinking of these festive days and the children and their families wanting to spend them together".</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20161207/italians-study-more-than-their-peers-but-do-worse-at-school-pisa-global-education-rankings">Italians study more than their peers but do worse at school: OECD</a></strong></p><p>Italy’s education minister has urged schools not to overburden children with homework during the Christmas holiday so they can spend more time with their families.</p><p>Bussetti said he wanted to encourage school governors and teaching staff to reflect on the workload and allow children to use their free time for other activities.</p><p>Italian students are given an average of 8.7 hours of homework every week according to a 2016 Business Insider <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/education-homework-differs-around-the-world-2016-11?IR=T">survey</a>. The only country where children get more homework is Russia, with 9.7 hours.</p><p>The United States took third place, with 6.1 hours of homework each week.</p><p>At the the other end of the scale, a separate <a href="https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/education/low-performing-students/hours-spent-doing-homework-and-low-performance_9789264250246-graph36-en">study</a> by the OECD found that the students with the least homework globally were in Finland, with 2.8 hours per week, and South Korea, with 2.9 hours.</p><p>And Italy's three-month summer holiday is often seen as excessive, especially when compared with some other European countries.</p><p>Across the border in France, pupils are given eight weeks outside the classroom, while in Germany there are around six weeks of summer holidays.</p><p>Bussetti’s comments are in line with his party’s focus on traditional family values.</p><p>Last month, Bussetti supported a call for crucifixes to be displayed in all Italian schools and for nativity scenes to be installed in the run-up to Christmas, saying both were part of the Italian “identity.”</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20130614/the-schooling-is-very-different-in-italy">'The schooling is very different in Italy'</a></strong></li><li><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20180904/italian-children-can-bring-packed-lunch-to-school-italy-top-court-rules" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.it/20180904/italian-children-can-bring-packed-lunch-to-school-italy-top-court-rules&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwidtdOW-5nfAhWB2KQKHQd3AGQQFgggMAk&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&usg=AOvVaw0Y2ejp_fSxbRXiBxxWykb7" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180904/italian-children-can-bring-packed-lunch-to-school-italy-top-court-rules" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank"><b style="height: 1.3em;">Children</b> can bring packed lunch to school, Italy's top court rules</a></li></ul>