Photos of the high-powered meetings published by Repubblica show a sea of ties, with rows of male politicians and male business leaders on either side of the table.

The difficult task of spotting the females among them is like playing a depressing version of Where’s Wally.

At the first meeting, called by Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio, there were no women present on the government’s side and only two women among the 36 heads of industry.

At a second meeting called by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the picture was almost the same except – spot the difference – there was only one woman in the room this time.

The pictures sum up the sad state of gender equality in Italy, where just 17 percent of the current government is female.

There are five female ministers in the cabinet of 18, and only 14 percent of Italian mayors are women. The number of female prime ministers or presidents in Italy past or present, meanwhile, is a big fat zero.

The current Italian government cabinet. Only 17% of Italy's top government posts are taken by women. Photo: Andreas Solar/AFP

And these pitiful figures are not an improvement.

The previous government was 31 percent female, and a study last year showed Italy has seen a drop in the number of women taking top roles in government, as well as in wage equality.

In business, it took the passing of a law to improve things. Since 2012, listed companies have been required to have at least 34 percent female board members. Today the figure is 34 percent, says Istat,

But few of them, it seems, are in real positions of power. Only seven out of 100 Italian companies have a female head - although that is a threefold increase since 2013, when female Italian company directors were almost unheard of.

So why are things still this bad in 2018?

Women in Italy, like elsewhere in Europe, are still not as politically active as men, says Isabelle Stadelmann-Steffen, professor of comparative politics at University of Bern.

“Research shows that men cite tradition, habit and a sense of duty for their personal political engagement,” she says. “But these motivations do not play the same role among women.”

As well as motivation, many say that pursuing a demanding, high-powered career is just not a realistic option for many women in Italy, who often face a choice between career and family.

"Once you get to the table of power, women know how to defend themselves well. The problem is getting there,” Donatella Prampolini, vice president of Confcommercio and one of the two women present as Di Maioàs meeting, told Repubblica.

“Unfortunately often, women give up first. Between business and family demands they can’t find time for networking, and they leave the role of representation to colleagues.”

“We are still surprised to see women at the top, we still need exceptional personal situations to get there; for example I could count on my husband and parents to raise my three children, without them, this morning, at that table, I would not have been there.”

“The lack of services, the welfare, and the dominant culture weighs in,” she says. “It’s an unacceptable situation."

Successive governments have failed to prioritise these issues.

People in Rome protest the so-called Pillon bill on divorce and custody rights. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

Instead, a bill proposed by conservative senator Simone Pillon, of the right-wing League, risks turning the clock back 50 years for women, children and survivors of domestic abuse, as it aims to change the rules on the separation of couples and the custody of children.

Meanwhile, policy providing affordable childcare and shared parental leave have been sidelined, meaning many young Italian women are either putting careers on hold to have children, or putting off starting a family because they just can’t afford it.

Pressure from society plays no small part in the decisions women make.

Sophia is a 31-year-old business graduate living in Siena who just had her first child. “Everyone in my family just expected me to give up my job when I found out I was pregnant," she says.

"And it was clear that my husband wasn’t going to give up his. No one expected him to stop working. Besides, he makes more money and has a higher position in his company,” she explains.

“My mother helps with childcare when she can, but she has five grandchildren. It hurt to leave my job, I worked hard for it. But there was no other realistic option.”

As Italy’s birth rate plummets, the government has launched misguided policies such as that of offering people a free piece of farmland for having a third child, though the root cause of the problem has not been tackled.

In a society with such widespread gender inequality, this lack of interest at the top of government comes as no surprise.

Women have more equality in Mexico, Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe or Bangladesh than in Italy, according to the World Economic Forum's 2017 report on the global gender gap.

Out of 144 countries, Italy ranks 82nd for equal opportunities at work and in politics, education and health.

Italy lags far behind its Northern European neighbours, who lead the index globally.

