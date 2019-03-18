Inside Casa Verdi, Italy's retirement home for musicians
18 March 2019
09:40 CET+01:00
09:40 CET+01:00
Giuseppe Verdi called the retirement home he founded his 'most beautiful' work. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
18 March 2019
09:40 CET+01:00
London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.