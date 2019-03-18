La Scala to return over €3 million of Saudi money
18 March 2019
16:03 CET+01:00
16:03 CET+01:00
La Scala stood to gain €15 million through the Saudi deal. Photo: Brescia/Amisano /Teatro alla Scala/AFP
18 March 2019
16:03 CET+01:00
London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.