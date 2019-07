The mercury will start to rise this weekend across Italy and southwestern Europe as a warm front moves in from north Africa, forecasters said, bringing temperatures back up to well above the seasonal average.

IN PICTURES: How Italy coped with its heatwave

Temperatures in the centre-north of Italy are expected to rise sharply on Saturday and Sunday, with 34-35C predicted for Bologna, Florence and Ferrara.

Expected temperatures for Sunday afternoon. Screenshot: MeteoGroup

But the hottest weather is expected to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, with forecasters warning that temperatures will hit 40C once again in some areas.

The highest temperatures are expected in the inland areas of Sardinia, Tuscany, and Umbria.

Intense heat and humidity is predicted across a large part of the Po Valley, where between ten and 30 percent of crops were devastated during June's heatwave.

The north west of Italy, which suffered most in the last spell of extreme heat, can expect slightly (but not much) lower temperatures this time. Up to 38C is predicted for the cities of Ferrara, Rovigo, Bolzano and Alessandria.

Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

Rome and Florence can expect peak temperatures of 37 and 38C respectively. Bologna is expected to hit 36C, while 34C is forecast for Perugia and Siena.

As well as being slightly milder, this heatwave is expected to be shorter, cooling off – and probably giving way to storms in many areas – by next weekend.