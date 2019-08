A state of emergency was declared on Tuesday night in Casargo, a comune in the mountains to the east of Como, after heavy rain caused the Varrone river to burst its banks for at least the second time this summer.

FOR MEMBERS: How to survive a summer in Italy

Mountain rescuers, firefighters and other emergency services worked through the night to move people to safety. No injuries were reported, though torrents of mud caused damage to property, swamped parked cars and blocked roads.

Major flash flood / debris flow aftermath in Casagro (LC), Italy yesterday, August 6th! Report: SOS EMERGENZA pic.twitter.com/HVxusXDkaP — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 7, 2019

Mudslides, thunderstorms, hail and gales were also reported in the Alps further east.

In the South Tyrol city of Bolzano, where winds of up to 72 km/h were reported and 27 millimetres of rain fell in just 20 minutes, authorities said it was the worst storm on record since June 2008.

Severe hailstorm in Bolzano, north Italy this afternoon, August 6th. Report: Laica Monica Muccio pic.twitter.com/AQgcfsTQj3 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 6, 2019

Storms are forecast to continue across the north of Italy until Thursday evening.

Parts of the Lombardy region have been put on orange alert for further flood risks today, while a swathe of the north stretching across Piedmont, Lombardy, Valle D'Aosta, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto are on lower yellow alert.

🔔#allertaARANCIONE oggi e domani, #7agosto, su parte della Lombardia.

🔔#allertaGIALLA domani in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Valle d’Aosta, Piemonte e Lombardia.

⛈ 🌬 Avviso meteo del #6agosto per temporali e venti forti al Nord 👉 https://t.co/BrN4EYHzsB#protezionecivile pic.twitter.com/LjELJgC4M8 — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, at the other end of the country, parts of Sicily were forecast to swelter at 41 degrees C on Wednesday.

Between heatwaves and freak storms, Italy has had several months of extreme weather that have already left several people dead and caused millions of euros' worth of damage to the country's agriculture.

READ ALSO: