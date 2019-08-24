Talks to form new Italy coalition 'positive'

<p>The country's president Sergio Mattarella on Thursday gave the parties four days to reach an accord following the collapse of Italy's dysfunctional populist alliance this week.</p><p>The Five Star Movement (M5S), which had been governing Italy with Matteo Salvini's far-right League party, has indicated it may be open to an alliance with the left instead -- previously almost unthinkable after years of vicious arguments.</p><p>Salvini pulled the plug on the coalition earlier this month and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday.</p><p>The discussions between PD and the Movement (M5S) had found "ample agreement on social and environmental issues", negotiator Graziano Delrio from the Democratic Party said after two hours of talks.</p><p>"It's really a good start," he said, adding that further meetings over the draft budget for the eurozone's third largest economy would be held "in the coming hours".</p><p>Italy needs to approve a budget in the next few months or could face an automatic rise in value-added tax that would hit the least well-off families the hardest and likely plunge the country into recession.</p><p>PD leader Zingaretti has said his lawmakers would form an alliance dependent on five conditions.</p><p>They include a radical shift in Italy's zero-tolerance policy on migrants crossing the Mediterranean, pro-European policies and a focus on improving living standards.</p><p>The M5S has listed ten key policies, including a plan to slash the number of lawmakers in parliament from 950 to 605.</p><p>The Movement's negotiator, Francesco D'Uva, said he had asked the PD for guarantees the lawmakers would be cut.</p><p>The parties only have a few days to find common ground.</p><p>Mattarella said consultations will begin again Tuesday, but did not say for how long they would run.</p><p>Italian media speculated that he might wait until Wednesday to address the nation and either announce a new government -- and name its prime minister -- or send the country to the polls.</p><p>"Mattarella has been clear, he wants a credible and sustainable government," said Manlio Di Stefano, a junior foreign minister and one of the M5S's most prominent lawmakers.</p><p>He also ruled out a revival of the M5S-League coalition saying Salvini "has betrayed us and is untrustworthy".</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190822/why-do-italys-governments-collapse-so-often">Why do Italy's governments collapse so often?</a></strong></p>