There have been periods of stability of course; at times it's even looked as if another European country had taken Italy's crown as the drama queen of European politics. This spring, Bloomberg wondered if Spain was "the new Italy", and a recent opinion piece in the Guardian labelled Italy and the UK the "terrible twins of Europe".

During one period of relative calm in Italy, The Local wondered if British politics had become more volatile than Italy's, although our columnist noted that a looming referendum on electoral law in Italy could be the catalyst for more chaos (it was).

So as Italy's president Sergio Mattarella enters the second day of talks aimed at resolving the current crisis, it's important to note that this problem isn't uniquely Italian.

The past few years have seen disruption to the old political order across Europe. Germany waited six months to form a government after an inconclusive election in 2018. In Sweden, a four-month deadlock could only be broken through a cross-bloc compromise that shattered a centre-right alliance and left the centre-left government dependent on their former opposition rivals to pass any legislation. Spain and the UK, as already mentioned, are currently in the midst of complex attempts to find political consensus; in order to form a government in the former and to reach an agreement on Brexit in the latter.

Across western Europe, political discussions have become more polarized, and the current problems in Italy share many aspects of those in its neighbouring countries. The Five Star Movement (M5S) billed itself as anti-establishment, and was one of many populist groups in Europe to rise fast and take votes from both the left and right. And the issue of immigration has been divisive in Italy as it has in Germany and Sweden; this has been the League's main issue, allowing the former regional party to become the biggest in the country, and leader Matteo Salvini's hard line has sparked conflicts within the coalition.

The fact remains, though, that while the situation in Germany, Sweden, the UK and other northern European countries is seen as unprecedented, in Italy the latest crisi di governo is seen in some ways as business as usual. Over the past 30 years, Italy's 13 prime ministers compare to just five in Spain and seven in the UK, while France has been led by five presidents and Germany by just three chancellors.

So what is the Italian factor?

For starters, it's a young country. The Kingdom of Italy was officially founded in 1861, making it nearly a century younger than the USA. Before this, the area which is now Italy was made up of rival regions which were under varying systems of rule, including for example the Papal States, the Grand Duchy of Tuscany, and Kingdom of the two Sicilies.

As the name suggests, the newly created Kingdom of Italy was ruled by a monarchy until the Second World War. After the war, Italy's borders changed again, the monarchy was abolished, and Italy became a democratic republic.



The Italian Senate. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

Historical divisions between what were originally different states remain clear, and some regions (particularly the five which have a 'special status' in Italy) have very strong regional identities.

Italy's south has far higher unemployment and poverty levels. These challenges combined with a frustration at perceived neglect by previous administrations contributed to huge numbers voting for the new M5S and its policies of a monthly minimum income and pension reforms. In the wealthier north, Matteo Salvini's League fared well. So in some ways, it can be argued that the conflicts within Italy's government reflect the different competing concerns of different groups of Italians.

To make things more complicated, while the constitution and political system have stayed largely the same since 1946, the political landscape has changed drastically over that time.

From 1946 to 1992, the dominant parties were the centrist Party of Christian Democracy and the Italian Communist Party. In the 1990s, Communist regimes collapsed across Europe, and within Italy an investigation into political corruption, now known as Mani Pulite (Clean Hands), irrevocably damaged the reputation of most of the main parties.

The changes this caused were so dramatic that the period from 1992 to now is called the Second Republic, although there was no actual change to the constitution.

The Communist Party underwent several transformations, while the Party of Christian Democracy faded away. New parties broke through, including Forza Italia and some which were concerned with specific issues. One such party was the Northern League, created to campaign for autonomy for Italy's northern regions but now part of the governing coalition and simply called the League.

So Italy has a lot of political parties, most of which are either very new or have changed drastically in form and stance over the years, and it also has a political system under a century old. This means greater choice for voters, and no two-party system like those seen in the UK and USA. People are perhaps less likely to vote for a certain party simply because their parents have done, because it is the norm in their town, or because they consider themselves either left- or right-wing.

A large number of parties win seats in Italy's two chambers each year, and no single party, and not even a coalition, has managed to gain enough seats to govern over the past six years.

Instead, Italy has been ruled by grand coalitions, or a group of parties from across the political spectrum which join together after the vote. Since the parties will typically hold very different views, it's not hard to see why such coalitions often have a hard time agreeing on legislation, and often end up in disagreements that lead to government collapse.

And in some ways, this instability is a feature rather than a bug of the system.

For a long time, Italy used proportional representation and had no minimum threshold of the total vote in order to gain seats, meaning small parties had a greater chance of representation. When the system was first created, the idea was to avoid the possibility of one party or leader becoming too powerful.

A new electoral law introduced for the last election introduced thresholds (three percent for individual parties and ten percent for coalitions) as well as a first-past-the-post element, which increased the incentive for forming coalitions.

As for what will happen next in Italy, one option being discussed is a coalition between the M5S and the centre-right Democratic Party, while a snap election is possible if president Sergio Mattarella believes no workable government can be formed. Whether either of these alternatives, or one of the other options on the table, will offer more stability, remains to be seen.