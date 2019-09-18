Italian word of the day: 'Complimenti'

<p>Did you know that Italian has at least two ways to say 'congratulations'?</p><p>There's <strong>auguri</strong>, which is what you'd say to someone on their birthday, at their wedding or the birth of their child. It comes from the verb <strong>augurare</strong> ('to wish', 'to bid') and is essentially like offering someone your 'best wishes': you're not just celebrating the occasion, but wishing them well for what comes next.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Auguri di <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190916/italian-word-of-the-day-pronto">pronta</a> guarigione.</i>Best wishes for a speedy recovery.</p><p><strong>Complimenti</strong>, on the other hand, is for when you want to congratulate someone on a job well done. It means, literally 'compliments' – in the same sense that a satisfied diner might send their "compliments to the chef".</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Complimenti per la laurea!</i>Congratulations on your graduation!</p><p>But it also reflects a more general appreciation of something. Italian speakers use <strong>complimenti</strong> at times we'd rarely say 'congratulations' in English (much like they say <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181016/italian-word-of-the-day-bravo"><strong>bravo</strong></a> of things that wouldn't get a 'well done!' from an Anglophone).</p><p>It's tough to translate exactly what it means in this context, but essentially it's just a way to tell someone you like something they do, have or are.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Complimenti, parli molto bene l'italiano.</i>Nice one, you speak very good Italian. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Complimenti, che bella casa! </i>What a lovely house you have!</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/d5538e4f6e24c631f915fdc1d3f7a21a/tenor.gif?itemid=11801095" style="width: 498px; height: 270px;" /></p><p>While giving someone your <strong>complimenti</strong> is almost always positive (unless you're being sarcastic), the word can also refer to needless formalities – like 'fuss' or 'guff'.</p><p>When you want to skip the niceties and get to the heart of the matter, you tell someone not to bother with <strong>complimenti</strong>.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Lasciamo da parte i complimenti, non c'é tempo da perdere.</i>Let's not stand on ceremony, there's no time to waste.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Senza complimenti, gli dissi chiaramente ciò che pensavo di lui.</i>I told him clearly what I thought of him without sugar-coating it.</p><p>Leaving out the <strong>complimenti</strong> can make you sound a little brusque...</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Senza tanti complimenti ha preso la mia macchina e se n'è andata.</i>Without so much as a 'by your leave', she took my car and off she went.</p><p>... but if someone else invites you to do it, it means they want you to make yourself at home.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Non fare complimenti, serviti!</i>Don’t be shy, help yourself!</p><p>And if that's not a compliment, I don't know what is.</p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>