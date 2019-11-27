Why Italians have the 'shortest working lives in Europe'

People in Italy have the shortest expected working life of any EU country, according to new data from the international number crunchers at Eurostat.

The average young Italian today can expect to spend just 31.8 years in the labour market – more than a decade less than some of their peers in other countries.

Sweden had the highest working life expectancy, at 41.9 years, the figures show, followed by the Dutch (40.5) and the British (39.2).

The average expected duration of working life across the EU was 36.2 years, which was 3.3 years longer than in 2000 when the data was first collected.

It might seem at first glance that the statistics are connected to national employment laws or average retirement ages.

But in fact, Eurostat warns that the figure is based on the total adult population and so is “strongly influenced by the number of inactive people in a country", meaning the figure is bad news for Italians and for the Italian economy.

Italy famously has one of Europe's highest unemployment rates, which currently stands at 32 percent.

While unemployment levels have been slowly going down , data shows that precarious short-term work contracts are on the increase in Italy.

READ ALSO: Voting with their feet: Young Italians are leaving Italy in huge numbers

And Italy has the highest number of “economically inactive” young people in Europe, with almost 30 percent of young Italians classed as "NEETs" - not in employment, education or training – according to a separate study by the Eurostat agency.

The Eurostat data also shows that 40 percent of all Italian graduates remain unemployed three years after finishing their studies.

Then there's Italy's large and growing workplace gender gap.

Italy is also the EU country where women have the shortest average working lifetime (27 years), the Eurostat figures show.

READ ALSO:

Women's average working lifetimes were lower than men's in all countries surveyed. But Italy had the second-largest gender gap (second only to Malta) with women working 9.4 years fewer than men on average.

Fewer than half of working-age Italian women are in employment, according to the OECD. Many women say the prohibitive cost of childcare, as well as social attitudes, make it impossible for them to work after starting a family.

Of those in work, one in four Italian women loses her job within a year of giving birth , according to Italian statistics bureau Istat – and the risk increases with each child.

In Italy, which does not have a comprehensive child benefit scheme in place, successive governments have repeatedly sidelined policies providing affordable childcare and shared parental leave.

The latest Italian budget aims to improve things for working parents, though critics say these policy changes won't go far enough, limited by their high cost to the cash-strapped Italian government.