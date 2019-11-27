Why Italians have the 'shortest working lives in Europe'

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">People in Italy have the shortest expected working life of any EU country, according to <a href="https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/Duration_of_working_life_-_statistics#Sweden_and_the_Netherlands_have_longest_working_life">new data</a> from the international number crunchers at Eurostat.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The average young Italian today can expect to spend just 31.8 years in the labour market – more than a decade less than some of their peers in other countries.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Sweden had the highest working life expectancy, at 41.9 years, the figures show, followed by the Dutch (40.5) and the British (39.2).</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574781364_durata-vita-lavorativa-europa-eurostat-2.png" style="width: 640px; height: 822px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The average expected duration of working life across the EU was 36.2 years, which was 3.3 years longer than in 2000 when the data was first collected.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It might seem at first glance that the statistics are connected to national employment laws or average retirement ages.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But in fact, Eurostat warns that the figure is based on the total adult population and so is “strongly influenced by the number of inactive people in a country", meaning the figure is bad news for Italians and for the Italian economy.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Italy famously has one of Europe's highest unemployment rates, which currently stands at 32 percent.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">While unemployment levels have been slowly <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190313/italian-unemployment-down-but-short-term-contracts-on-the-rise"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;">going down</span></a>, data shows that precarious short-term work contracts are on the increase in Italy.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>READ ALSO: </strong><b><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180302/voting-with-their-feet-young-italians-leaving-italy" target="_blank">Voting with their feet: Young Italians are leaving Italy in huge numbers</a></b></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">And Italy has the <a href="https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/Statistics_on_young_people_neither_in_employment_nor_in_education_or_training">highest number</a> of “economically inactive” young people in Europe, with almost 30 percent of young Italians classed as "NEETs" - not in employment, education or training – according to a separate study by the Eurostat agency.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The Eurostat data also shows that 40 percent of all Italian graduates remain unemployed three years after finishing their studies.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Then there's Italy's <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20171103/italy-gender-gap-worse">large and growing workplace gender gap</a>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Italy is also the EU country where women have the shortest average working lifetime (27 years), the Eurostat figures show.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><b>READ ALSO:</b></p><ul><li><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181212/why-are-there-so-few-women-in-italys-most-powerful-jobs" target="_blank"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b>Why are there so few women in Italy's most powerful jobs?</b></span></a><b> </b></p></li><li><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180516/almost-half-of-workers-in-italy-find-jobs-through-friends-and-family" target="_blank"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b>Almost half of jobs in Italy found through friends and family</b></span></a></p></li><li><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190218/these-are-the-thousands-of-job-vacancies-that-italy-cant-fill" target="_blank">These are the thousands of job vacancies that Italy can't fill</a></b></span></p></li></ul><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Women's average working lifetimes were lower than men's in all countries surveyed. But Italy had the second-largest gender gap (second only to Malta) with women working 9.4 years fewer than men on average.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Fewer than half of working-age Italian women are in employment, according to the OECD. Many women <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181212/why-are-there-so-few-women-in-italys-most-powerful-jobs">say</a> the prohibitive cost of childcare, as well as social attitudes, make it impossible for them to work after starting a family.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Of those in work, <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20160923/the-real-reasons-young-italians-arent-having-kids" target="_blank"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;">one in four Italian women loses her job within a year of giving birth</span></a>, according to Italian statistics bureau Istat – and the risk increases with each child.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In Italy, which does not have a comprehensive child benefit scheme in place, successive governments have repeatedly sidelined policies providing affordable childcare and shared parental leave. </p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191017/what-italys-new-budget-proposals-mean-for-foreign-residents">The latest Italian budget aims to improve things</a> for working parents, though critics say these policy changes won't go far enough, limited by their high cost to the cash-strapped Italian government.</p>