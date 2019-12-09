Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Ten English words that make you sound cool in Italian

Clare Speak
clare.speak@thelocal.com
clarespeak
9 December 2019
15:57 CET+01:00
languageitalianenglish language

Share this article

Ten English words that make you sound cool in Italian
If you want to impress at Italy's cafes and bars, here's how. Photo: AFP
Clare Speak
clare.speak@thelocal.com
clarespeak
9 December 2019
15:57 CET+01:00
Dropping a few English words into your Italian conversation may seem odd to native English speakers but for many Italians, these 'anglicismi' are the height of cool. Here's how to use them.

Pick up any fashion or gossip magazine in Italy and you'll notice almost every page has been liberally sprinkled with English words. But it doesn't stop there.

READ ALSO: Why are Italians the 'worst at speaking English in the EU'?

Just as certain English speakers believe that dining al fresco is more sophisticated than eating outdoors (we don't recommend using this phrase in front of Italians, by the way), some Italians also believe using an English word will make them appear cooler or more sophisticated.

In fact, the use of these anglicismi increased by a massive 773 percent between 2000-2009 according to translation and editorial company Agostini Associati. Now, one Italian language expert estimates there are 3,500 such words being used in the Italian language.
 
 
But beware - just because someone has thrown a random English word into conversation, don't assume this means they speak your language. They're likely to be horrified if you take their use of one English word as an invitation to start chatting to them in English.
 
And some words are used in ways that leave native English speakers completely perplexed.
 
Some more traditional Italians rage against Itanglese and the anglicizzazione of their language, particularly when such words eclipse perfectly good italian terms which mean the same thing. 
 
Still, it looks like these words are here to stay. So here's a quick run-down of the English words and phrases you're likely to see and hear around Italy.
 
Trendy - This word may now be embarrassing "dad-speak" as far as native English-speaking kids are concerned but in Italy it's being preserved, like a linguistic time capsule. Describing something as "trendy" remains very much alla moda among fashionable young Italians.
 
Strong - another adjective beloved by young Italians. For reasons that remain a mystery, "strong" is often dropped in the place of forte.
 
Privacy - This word is so commonly used in Italy that some Italians will insist that it is in fact, Italian, and that no alternatives are available. 

Baby – Not used to describe an infant, or bebè, but rather strangely deployed by the Italian press as an adjective, meaning "teenage". For example, groups of teenage troublemakers are often described as a “baby gang” while 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is a “baby attivista”.

Job - Not sure how this one came about, but you will hear younger Italian job-hunters say things like "sto cercando un job."

 
Tax - Flat tax, sugar tax, plastic tax. Some Italian political commentators have jokingly asked if the English will be paying these new levies, being added to next year's budget. It is a little hard to understand why these names are used, when the Italian tassa is almost the same. But Italian politicians are notorious for dropping anglicismi: see also "spending review", "jobs act", "fake news".
 
Gossip - Italian has some great words for this popular pastime, including pettegolezzo, but the English word too is understood by almost everyone, and it even has a verb form: gossipare.
 
Sandwich - While English-speakers have adopted panini to mean a certain type of toasted sandwich, here in Italy a sandwich is just a sandwich (but with a heavy Italian accent.)
 
Bye bye - if you're saying farewell you'd of course normally stick to ciao but sometimes Italians like to go English with a 'bye bye'. While this is something you might normally only say to children in the UK, here it's terribly sophisticated.
 
Over the top - When I saw an Italian man at the beach with the words "over the top" tattooed in large letters across his back, I assumed he was just really extra. But I soon discovered Italians use this phrase to simpy mean "top", as in "the best" or "extremely good", rather than "taking things a bit too far".
 
This is just a short selection, feel free to comment below or get in touch with suggested additions to the list at news@thelocal.it
 
languageitalianenglish language
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. The real cost of buying a house in Italy as a foreigner
  2. 'Venice is dying': Residents vote on whether to split city in half
  3. Italian expression of the day: 'Non ho capito'
  4. Unexploded WWII bomb in Turin prompts evacuation of 10,000 people
  5. Tens of thousands of Italians march in 'Sardine Movement' against far-right

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Noticeboard

23/11
Contact with an accountant for both Italy/UK earnings
23/11
A beautiful ski apartment near the slopes of Courmayeur
21/11
Driving license exam in English?
20/11
Looking for 1 euro house to fix up
14/11
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
09/11
Communication Courses Adolescents & Adults
View all notices
Post a new notice