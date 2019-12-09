Ten English words that make you sound cool in Italian

Pick up any fashion or gossip magazine in Italy and you'll notice almost every page has been liberally sprinkled with English words. But it doesn't stop there.

Just as certain English speakers believe that dining al fresco is more sophisticated than eating outdoors (we don't recommend using this phrase in front of Italians, by the way), some Italians also believe using an English word will make them appear cooler or more sophisticated.

anglicismi increased by a massive 773 percent between 2000-2009 according to translation and editorial company Agostini Associati. Now, one Italian language expert estimates there are 3,500 such words being used in the Italian language.

But beware - just because someone has thrown a random English word into conversation, don't assume this means they speak your language. They're likely to be horrified if you take their use of one English word as an invitation to start chatting to them in English. And some words are used in ways that leave native English speakers completely perplexed. The weirdest is when Italians take English words but then use them for something else entirely. One Italian couldn't believe that we didn't call channel surfing 'zapping' in England — Alex Sakalis (@alexsakalis) November 7, 2019

Some more traditional Italians rage against Itanglese and the anglicizzazione of their language, particularly when such words eclipse perfectly good italian terms which mean the same thing.

Still, it looks like these words are here to stay. So here's a quick run-down of the English words and phrases you're likely to see and hear around Italy.

Trendy - This word may now be embarrassing "dad-speak" as far as native English-speaking kids are concerned but in Italy it's being preserved, like a linguistic time capsule. Describing something as "trendy" remains very much alla moda among fashionable young Italians.

Strong - another adjective beloved by young Italians. For reasons that remain a mystery, "strong" is often dropped in the place of forte.

Privacy - This word is so commonly used in Italy that some Italians will insist that it is in fact, Italian, and that no alternatives are available.

Baby – Not used to describe an infant, or bebè, but rather strangely deployed by the Italian press as an adjective, meaning "teenage". For example, groups of teenage troublemakers are often described as a “baby gang” while 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is a “baby attivista”. Job - Not sure how this one came about, but you will hear younger Italian job-hunters say things like "sto cercando un job."

Tax - Flat tax, sugar tax, plastic tax. Some Italian political commentators have jokingly asked if the English will be paying these new levies, tassa is almost the same. But Italian politicians are notorious for dropping anglicismi: see also "spending review", "jobs act", "fake news". Flat tax, sugar tax, plastic tax. Some Italian political commentators have jokingly asked if the English will be paying these new levies, being added to next year's budget . It is a little hard to understand why these names are used, when the Italianis almost the same. But Italian politicians are notorious for droppingi: see also "spending review", "jobs act", "fake news".

Gossip - Italian has some great words for this popular pastime, including gossipare. Italian has some great words for this popular pastime, including pettegolezzo , but the English word too is understood by almost everyone, and it even has a verb form:

Sandwich - While English-speakers have adopted panini to mean a certain type of toasted sandwich, here in Italy a sandwich is just a sandwich (but with a heavy Italian accent.) Bye bye - if you're saying farewell you'd of course normally stick to ciao but sometimes Italians like to go English with a 'bye bye'. While this is something you might normally only say to children in the UK, here it's terribly sophisticated.

Over the top - When I saw an Italian man at the beach with the words "over the top" tattooed in large letters across his back, I assumed he was just really extra. But I soon discovered Italians use this phrase to simpy mean "top", as in "the best" or "extremely good", rather than "taking things a bit too far".

This is just a short selection, feel free to comment below or get in touch with suggested additions to the list at news@thelocal.it