Italy extends quarantine requirement for travellers from UK

Italy initially reinstated quarantine and double-testing requirements for all arrivals from the UK (including anyone who has transited there within the past 14 days) on June 21st amid concern about the Delta variant-driven surge in coronavirus cases in Britain.

The quarantine rule was set to end on Friday July 30th but on Thursday evening the country’s Minister of Health Roberto Speranza announced on Facebook that compulsory quarantine would remain in place for all arrivals from the UK including those who are fully vaccinated.

The rule will be in force until August 30th, according to the ordinance.

“I have just signed an order extending the restrictive measures regarding entry into Italy from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Brazil,” said Speranza.

“The 10-day quarantine for non-European countries is confirmed, except for those on the EU-recommended list for which quarantine is reduced to 5 days.

“Mini quarantine is confirmed also from Britain.”

He did however announce that Italy would recognise the vaccination certificates or so-called health passes for travellers from the UK for use in Italy. Italy will begin asking members of the public to show their green passes to gain entry into certain places from August 6th.

But no more details were added about whether health passes and QR codes stored on the UK’s NHS app would be recognised.

“Vaccination and health certificates can be used for green pass purposes in Italian territory,” he said, adding “For the European countries and Schengen area, as well as Canada, Japan, and the United States, the green pass requirements entry regime is extended.”