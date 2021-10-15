New Italian national airline ITA’s first flight lands in Bari

Former Italian national carrier Alitalia is no more after it completed its final trip from Cagliari to Rome after 74 four years in the air.

The first Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) flight from Milan Linate to Bari landed at 7.35am on Friday with crew on the runway wearing the Alitalia uniform, news agency Ansa reports.

The new airline’s second flight left for Milan Linate from Rome Fiumicino at 8am.

“I wanted to take the last flight of the old airline yesterday and then return home today on the new one, and I did.” said Andrea Ballini from Milan, who was among the 37 passengers on the flight from Fiumicino to Linate. “Yesterday we experienced a moment of profound sadness,”

“Today, however, marks the the beginning of a new era,” he told Ansa.

Federico Tota, from Rome, said: “I have always traveled with Alitalia, within Italy but also on European and international routes. Knowing that I no longer have a national airline, or almost, saddens me. I think this is a sentiment also shared by many other Italians.”

The new airline looks very similar to the old one – even though EU regulators wanted to ensure that, financially at least, the new carrier was fully separate from Alitalia, as the bankrupt airline had received billions of euros from the Italian state to keep it operating over the years.

ITA purchased the Alitalia brand on the eve its launch on Thursday October 14th for a knock-down price of €90 million.

Alitalia’s commissioners had put the brand name up for sale in an open tender – a condition insisted upon by the European Commission – with a base price of €290 million.

ITA’s executive president Alfredo Altavilla dismissed the initial asking price as ‘unrealistic’, reports the news daily Il Messaggero.

The purchase means state-backed ITA will be allowed to use its predecessor’s name and identity, including website domain, branding and uniforms.

ITA is to be a smaller operation than Alitalia, retaining 85 percent of its predecessor’s take-off and landing slots at Milan Linate airport and 43 percent at Rome Fiumicino.