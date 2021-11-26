Italy to cut income tax for lower earners

The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly
taxes

Share this article
Italy's finance minister Daniele Franco has reached an agreement with the government’s majority parties to cut income tax for lower earners.
Italy's finance minister Daniele Franco has reached an agreement with the government’s majority parties to cut income tax for lower earners. Andreas SOLARO / AFP
The Local Italy
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

Italy will drop its income tax bands from five to four and reduce tax rates for those on lower incomes under an agreement reached by key figures in the Italian government on Thursday.

Going forward, personal earnings of between 28,000 and 50,000 euros will be taxed at 35 percent in Italy, down from the current rate of 38 percent.

Taxes on earnings between 15,000 and 28,0000 euros will be reduced from 27 percent to 25 percent.

The 41 percent tax band for earnings between 55,000 and 75,000 euros will be abolished altogether, with all income over 50,000 euros now set to be taxed at the top rate of 43 percent.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Italy’s proposed new budget could affect you

Yearly incomes below 15,000 euros will continue to be taxed at 23 percent.

The agreement was reached as the result of negotiations between Italy’s Economy Minister Daniele Franco and representatives of the majority parties in the Italian government over how to distribute the 8 billion euro tax cut provided for in Italy’s 2022 Budget Law.

Under the terms of the agreement, approximately 7 billion euros will go towards overhauling Italy’s personal income tax, or ‘IRPEF’, though these reforms.

READ ALSO: The rules and deadlines for filing Italian taxes in 2021

The remaining one billion will be used to eliminate the regional production ‘IRAP’ tax on sole proprietors and the self-employed.

The so-called ‘Bonus Renzi’, introduced by former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi in 2014, which initially awarded an 80 euro and later a 100 euro tax bonus to lower earners, will be scrapped altogether.

Tax experts estimate that the reforms are likely to translate to average yearly savings of 100 euros for those on a 20,000 euro annual salary; 300 euros for those earning 30,000 euros per year, and around 600 for those receiving 40,000 euros per year, according to the Italian news daily Corriere della Sera.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

EXPLAINED: The rules and deadlines for filing Italian taxes in 2021
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: The rules and deadlines for filing Italian taxes in 2021

What taxes do you need to pay if you own a second home in Italy?
FOR MEMBERS

What taxes do you need to pay if you own a second home in Italy?

Italy and France extend Covid tax breaks for cross-border workers

Italy and France extend Covid tax breaks for cross-border workers

EXPLAINED: Why are residents in Italy being charged to receive small parcels from outside the EU?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Why are residents in Italy being charged to receive small parcels from outside the EU?

PARTNER CONTENT

US expats: don’t let the IRS put you in a bad mood this tax season

Italy recovers record €19 billion from tax evasion in 2016

PARTNER CONTENT

Italy made easy: how to avoid bureaucratic pitfalls

PARTNER CONTENT

US taxes and FATCA: ‘The time for hiding is over’

Privacy