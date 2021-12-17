Four more Italian regions declared Covid ‘yellow’ zones as infections rise

The regions of Liguria, Marche, Veneto and the autonomous province of Trento are to lose their low-risk ‘white’ zone status from Monday December 20th under Italy’s four-tiered system of Covid restrictions under an ordinance signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday afternoon, according to Italian media reports.

The ministry reclassified the four areas after they exceeded the maximum thresholds for Covid infection rates, hospitalisations and intensive care admissions according to the latest data from the Higher Health Institute (ISS).

These areas will join Calabria, Friuli Venezia Giulia and the autonomous province of Bolzano, which are already under yellow zone rules.

The rest of the country remains under white zone rules for at least one more week.

Having yellow zone restrictions reimposed will, among other things, mean a return to wearing a face mask in all public places, both indoors and outdoors.

Several more regions could also have their risk level raised in the coming weeks, according to the latest health data.

In total, nine of Italy’s regions or autonomous provinces have exceeded the ten percent threshold for the number of ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, the ISS report said.

They are Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Molise, Veneto and the provinces of Bolzano and Trento.

The nationwide incidence rate rose to 241 per 100,000 inhabitants in the week of 10-16 December 2021, up from 176 per 100,000 the week before.