Italy lifts Covid travel ban on arrivals from southern Africa

Italy has removed travel restrictions for those who have visited South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Swaziland.

The measure had been in place since November 26th and applied to all those who had been in any of these states within the previous fortnight.

The decision to scrap the ban was confirmed by Italy’s health minister Roberto Speranza, who signed an ordinance on Friday – when the change also came into force.

Included in the official document is reference to the decree law 52 of April 22nd 2021, concerning “urgent measures for the gradual recovery of economic and social activities in compliance with the needs of containment of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic”.

“Considering the evolution of the epidemiological situation at national and international level, it is necessary, after consulting the General Directorate for Health Prevention, to stop applying the measures provided for in the aforementioned Order of the Minister of Health of November 26th 2021,” the text reads.

Despite Italy’s daily Covid case numbers beginning to fall in recent days, scientific experts say the Omicron wave has not peaked just yet.

The peak is expected within the next 5-10 days, mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani told national broadcaster Rai on Friday.

An extra 180,426 new cases and 308 deaths were recorded on Saturday, according to the latest figures from the ministry of health.