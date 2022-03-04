Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: How to use Italy’s Covid passenger locator form for travel

Here's what travellers to Italy need to know about the ongoing requirement to fill out a passenger locator form before arrival.

Published: 4 March 2022 17:43 CET
A passenger shows a shows a passenger locator form on his mobile phone at Brussels airport on January 1, 2021.
Despite having recently relaxed its travel restrictions, Italy still arrivals to complete a Passenger Locator Form. Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA/AFP

Italy recently eased its pandemic-related international travel restrictions, abolishing its restricted country of departure lists and ending the requirement for fully vaccinated and boosted passengers to take a test before travel.

However, that doesn’t mean all entry restrictions have been dropped.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s travel rules change in March

One of the ongoing requirements is for all travellers to fill out a ‘passenger locator form’. But this document continues to cause confusion for passengers, with some readers of The Local getting in touch this week to ask when exactly they’ll need it and how to fill it out.

Here’s a quick look at what you need to know.

Q: Do I still need to fill out a Passenger Locator Form even though Italy relaxed its travel rules?

A: Italy did relax its international travel restrictions on March 1st to allow entry to anyone who can show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative Covid test (more detailed guidelines on certificate validity can be found here).

Although Italy’s entry rules have been eased, the foreign ministry’s website makes it clear that the requirement for all arrivals to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) is still in place. 

In fact, the guidance says that carriers have the right to refuse boarding to any passenger who fails to produce the form, while arriving at the Italian border without it could land you in quarantine for five days: so it’s very important to make sure you have your completed PLF with you when you travel.

The rules state that the PLF can be in either print or digital format – so a pdf file saved to your phone is fine.

The latest travel ordinance does state that anyone travelling to a location in a foreign country that is less than 60km from their Italian place of residence for less than 48 hours does not require the form to re-enter Italy.

Those travelling a distance of less than 60km to Italy from their foreign place of residence for less than 48 hours are also not required to fill out a form – presumably to simplify things for people living in border towns.

Almost all arrivals to Italy require a Passenger Locator Form, with very few exceptions.
Almost all arrivals to Italy require a Passenger Locator Form, with very few exceptions. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Q: What if I’m travelling by train or car?

A: Italy requires all people entering the country to fill out a form, whether they’re arriving by air, sea, or land.

Minors are included in this requirement; their form should be completed by the adult accompanying them, or if they are travelling alone, by their legal guardian.

For those travelling with a service provider, you simply need to provide the name of transportation company.

For passengers entering the country by private vehicle, the form is a little more involved. You will need to provide your car’s registration plate and the name of the Italian border town through which you intend to enter the country. 

A dropdown list of possible entry points is provided; if none of these look right to you, you have the option of selecting ‘Other’ and inputting a different name.

You’re also required to enter your anticipated time of arrival into the form; obviously if you’re travelling by car, you can only make a reasonable estimate.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are the Covid travel rules between Italy and Australia?

Q: What if I’m just transiting through Italy?

A: Italy doesn’t require passengers who are merely transiting through its airports to fill out a PLF.

However, if you decide to leave the airport for any length of time during your layover, you will need to complete the form.

The EU Digital Passenger Form Locator website says: “All passengers wishing to enter Italy, via all means of transportation, will be required to complete the digital PLF prior to entering the country”; so it appears that if you intend to transit through Italy by car or train, a PLF is required.

Q: If Italy is my final destination, do I still need to fill out a PLF for any other countries I’m transiting through?

A: That depends on both the country and your means of transportation. 

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form website’s FAQs section says “Travellers travelling by car need to submit a PLF every time they enter a country that requires submission of dPLF.”

However, the rules vary country by country: France, for example, says that only arrivals coming by plane need to fill out a form.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health says that no one entering the country is currently required to fill out a PLF.

Drivers likely require a PLF to enter Italy, even if they're just passing through.

Q: How far in advance of my journey can/should I fill out my Italian passenger locator form?

A: Until recently, the Italian health ministry’s guidance had said the PLF should be completed in the 48 hour window before arriving in Italy. 

That requirement no longer appears on either the health ministry or the foreign ministry’s website.

READ ALSO: How Italy has updated its Covid health pass rules for visitors

The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form website’s FAQs section simply says that the form should be completed before departure/embarkation and in the case of a flight, after check in.

To be on the safe side, it’s a probably still good idea to complete your form in the 48 hours before arrival in Italy if possible.

Q: What if my travel plans change after I’ve completed the form?

A: The EU Digital Passenger Locator Form’s instruction manual says that a completed form can be edited at any point before departure by logging in to your account and clicking the edit button. 

Depending on the country, some parts of the form will locked and not editable. If you find that to be the case, you ought to be able to delete your form and start over.

For further details about Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures please see the Italian health ministry website or the foreign ministry website (both available in English).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DISCOVER ITALY

Nine things to do in Italy in spring 2022

The weather is warming up, the days are getting longer and Italy is lifting many Covid-related health and travel restrictions. All of which means that the spring is a great time to visit Italy or, if you're already here, plan a little road trip.

Published: 2 March 2022 19:47 CET
Nine things to do in Italy in spring 2022

March

  • Eurochocolate, Perugia (March 25th – April 3rd, 2022)

“Are you ready to immerse yourself in a world of sweetness?” ask the organisers of this year’s Eurochocolate Festival, which returns to the historic hilltop city of Perugia in Umbria from late March to early April after a two-year hiatus.

Planned activities and features include an Easter egg hunt, a fair with Easter-themed chocolates on sale, a bar with chocolate-flavoured drinks and snacks, and a parade.

Tickets are available online, with discounts on offer for under-18s and groups of more than ten people.

  • Rome Marathon (March 27th, 2022)

If the idea of puffing your way around one of the world’s most scenic marathon routes appeals, register now for the Rome Marathon.

Starting and ending by the Colosseum, the 26 mile course takes runners along the Tiber and past numerous historic sites including the ancient Roman Circo Massimo chariot race track, the Spanish Steps, Castel Sant’Angelo and St. Peter’s Basilica, to name a few.

According to the event’s website, registration closes at midnight on March 19th – so if you want to do a last-minute sign up, there’s still time.

March 19th is the last day to register for this year's Rome marathon.
March 19th is the last day to register for this year’s Rome marathon. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

April

  • Vinitaly, Verona (April 10th-13th, 2022)

Open to professionals only, the 54th edition of Verona’s world-renowned wine exposition will go ahead as usual this year, with four days of activities and events planned between April 10th and 13th.

If you’re more of a dilettante oenophile, there are dozens of publicly-accessible wine fairs scheduled to be held throughout the Italian peninsula between March and May; from Rome’s mid-March Vini Selvaggi natural wine exposition to Venice’s Bollicine in Villa sparkling wine tasting event at the start of April.

  • Scoppio del Carro, Florence (April 17th, 2022: Easter Sunday)

All Italy will of course be celebrating Easter Sunday, but only Florence does so by setting off explosions from a cart.

Every year, Italy’s Renaissance capital puts on a midday fireworks display in the Piazza del Duomo. A wooden wagon several hundred years old is pulled into the square by garlanded oxen, surrounded a procession of people dressed as Roman soldiers or in 15th century garb.

The cart comes to a rest outside the cathedral, where a service is given; afterwards, as Gloria in excelsis Deo is being sung, Florence’s cardinal lights a fuse on a model dove which then speeds down a cable through the church and onto the cart outside, setting off firecrackers and pinwheels and generating long smoke plumes.

Onlookers admire Florence's theatrical Easter celebrations.
Onlookers admire Florence’s theatrical Easter celebrations. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Last year’s event was a subdued affair, available to spectators only via online streaming: it’s unclear at this stage what shape the 2022 celebrations will take, but as events throughout the country are reopening, it’s hoped that visitors will be able to see this year’s spectacle unfold in person.

  • Rome birthday celebrations (April 21st – 24th, 2022)

Rome has a birthday, and it’s April 21st. Originally the date on which the agricultural pagan festival of Parilia was held, ancient Rome’s rulers repurposed the occasion to make it a celebration of the city’s origins.

This year, the Italian capital’s 2,775th birthday celebrations will be held in honour of the Emperor Vespasian, who established the Flavian dynasty and restored order to the empire after a civil war.

The programme put on by the Rome History Group will feature writer interviews, school workshops, photographic exhibitions, and historical reenactments and parades at the ancient Circus Maximus chariot race track in the centre of Rome.

Artichoke festival, Chiusure, Tuscany (April 22 – 25th, 2022)

While it doesn’t yet appear to have a fixed programme of events, the annual artichoke fair (Festa del carciofo) in the small Tuscan village of  Chiusure is due to return this year.

So far the organisers have announced a dinner to take place on Friday, April 22nd (advance booking required), and a traditional market with more than 20 stands selling local produce, musical performances and workshops to be held on April 25th.

Chiusure’s isn’t the only artichoke festival taking place in Italy this spring: Ladispoli, a town on the outer edges of the Metropolitan City of Rome, will reportedly put on Non è la Sagra (‘It’s not the fair’), a month-long event due to unfold every weekend between March 17th and April 10th, 2022, in an effort to remain Covid-friendly by spacing out the crowds.

Spring is artichoke season in Italy.

Spring is artichoke season in Italy. Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP
  • Festa di San Giorgio, multiple locations (April 23rd plus last Sunday in May – probably)

George may be best known to anglophones as England’s patron saint, but it’s Italians who really know how to fête the medieval knight, as he also happens to be claimed by multiple Italian (in particular, Sicilian) towns and cities.

These include the UNESCO world heritage city of Modica in Sicily, the neighbouring baroque city of Ragusa (where by far the biggest celebrations take place) and Vieste in Puglia, to name a few.

While St George’s feast day falls on April 23rd, Ragusa celebrates La Festa di San Giorgio with raucous festivities on the last Sunday in May, so you have multiple date options.

This one’s another ‘maybe’ for 2022: so far the Facebook page for Ragusa’s St. George’s Day merely says its organisers ‘would like’ to see the festival’s return this year, so keep checking back for updates.

May

  • Infiorata di Noto, Sicily (May 13th-15th, 2022 – probably)

According to local news outlets, the annual Infiorata May flowering celebrations in the baroque Sicilian city of Noto will be held as usual this year on the third weekend in May.

Banner ad

The festivities, which form part of the Primavera Barocca or ‘Baroque Spring‘ celebrations, see the 120 metre-long Via Corrado Nicolaci carpeted in elaborate flower petal displays.

May sees Noto's Via Corrado Nicolaci filled with elaborate flower petals designs.

May sees Noto’s Via Corrado Nicolaci filled with elaborate flower petals designs. Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP

We note that neither the website for the Noto municipality nor the official Infiorata di Noto website have yet updated their pages with a programme for 2022, so if this is on your list, keep checking back to make sure this year’s event is going ahead.

May

  • Annual festival of classical theatre, Syracuse (May 27th – July 9th, 2022)

Built by ancient Greeks, the amphitheatre of Syracuse is returned to its original purpose once a year when it hosts its annual festival of classical theatre.

Tickets can be bought online now from the website of Italy’s National Institute of Ancient Drama for this year’s festival, which opens with Agamemnon by Aeschylus and Oedipus Rex by Sophocles. 

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy