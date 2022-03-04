For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: How to use Italy’s Covid passenger locator form for travel
Here's what travellers to Italy need to know about the ongoing requirement to fill out a passenger locator form before arrival.
Published: 4 March 2022 17:43 CET
Despite having recently relaxed its travel restrictions, Italy still arrivals to complete a Passenger Locator Form. Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA/AFP
For members
DISCOVER ITALY
Nine things to do in Italy in spring 2022
The weather is warming up, the days are getting longer and Italy is lifting many Covid-related health and travel restrictions. All of which means that the spring is a great time to visit Italy or, if you're already here, plan a little road trip.
Published: 2 March 2022 19:47 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments