Q&A: Your questions answered about travel to Italy in 2022
As Italy continues to ease Covid restrictions, readers have got in touch with The Local to ask what they need to know about planning a trip to Italy. Here are your travel questions answered.
Published: 11 April 2022 14:57 CEST
Updated: 12 April 2022 11:43 CEST
Travel to Italy is opening up again, which has drawn a lot of questions about the rules. Here's what you need to know. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Will tourism in Italy return to pre-pandemic levels this year?
With the weather warming up and the Easter holidays fast approaching, Italy's tourism sector is looking the healthiest it's been in the last two years. But will 2022 see a return to pre-pandemic levels?
Published: 12 April 2022 12:25 CEST
