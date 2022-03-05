Read news from:
Italy seizes Russian oligarch’s €65 million super yacht

Italy said Friday that it seized the yacht of a Russian oligarch who is seen as close to President Vladimir Putin and is subject to EU sanctions.

Published: 5 March 2022 11:31 CET
A picture taken on March 3, 2022 in a shipyard of La Ciotat, near Marseille, southern France, shows a yacht, Amore Vero, owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

“Italy’s police has just seized ‘Lady M Yacht’, a 65 million euros ($70 million) vessel belonging to Alexey Alexandrovits Mordaschov located in
Imperia (Liguria) – in compliance with the recent EU sanctions,” Ferdinando Giugliano, a media adviser to Italy’s prime minister, said in a tweet.

Steel magnate Mordashov owns Severstal group and is among the ultra-wealthy, influential Russians blacklisted by Brussels for their
perceived closeness to the Kremlin.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the EU has moved to freeze the assets of connected oligarchs and bar them from entering the bloc.

Mordashov used a statement issued Monday to distance himself from Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“I have absolutely nothing to do with the current geopolitical tensions and I don’t understand why the EU has imposed sanctions on me,” he said.

Italian media have reported that another yacht, the Lena owned by Gennady Timchenko, the billionaire co-founder of commodities trader Gunvor, has been seized in Sanremo.

The first yacht seized as a result of EU sanctions was the Amore Vero, snatched Thursday in the French port of La Ciotat.

The mega-yacht belongs to a company linked to the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Yachts, symbols of the massive wealth accrued by Russia’s elite, are among their overseas assets being targeted by Western sanctions.

The EU sanctions target more than 500 Russian individuals or entities whose assets are to be traced and frozen.

How is Italy responding to the Ukraine refugee crisis?

As Ukrainians flee the Russian invasion in search of safety, what is Italy's part in handling the emergency? Here's what we know so far.

Published: 4 March 2022 15:32 CET
Since a handful of the first refugees arrived from Ukraine into Italy on Sunday, the figure has risen into the thousands.

A total of around one million refugees have fled Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the UN refugee agency.

It’s a figure that marks a speed of exodus “rarely seen”, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The rapid nature of movement is hard to track, as the organisation notes that more people continue to escape Ukraine “hour by hour, minute by minute”, with an unknown amount of Ukrainians displaced within the country.

READ ALSO: Russian invasion of Ukraine: What has Italy’s response been so far?

In Italy, the most recent government update places the numbers at 3,840 Ukrainian citizens entering the country since the start of the conflict, including 1,890 women, 570 men and 1,380 minors.

However, other sources estimate the figure as much higher – at 7,000 refugees in Italy already, 3000 of those children, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The UN refugee agency told The Local that at least 4,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Italy since Sunday, February 27th just at the Fernetti/Trieste crossing, on the north-eastern border with Slovenia. That’s based on observations of the number of buses, they stated.

Meanwhile, the agency continues to ramp up its presence at this border, it wrote in a tweet.

How many Ukrainian refugees will enter Italy?

The numbers already seen are just the start. An estimated 800-900,000 refugees are expected in Italy from Ukraine in the coming weeks, according to Fabio Prevedello, of the European Cultural Association Italy-Ukraine.

“This estimate is based on the fact that there are about 250,000 Ukrainians in Italy, that many relatives will try to join them and that every Ukrainian family has an average of 2-3 children,” he said.

And since an EU-wide measure was approved opening the corridors to Ukraine refugees, that figure could rise again.

EU leaders approved the Temporary Protection Directive on Thursday, which grants immediate leave to stay in the Bloc without a visa for one year – and it can be extended if necessary.

Young Ukrainian refugees with a dog sleep on a bench at the railway station in Zahony, Hungary, close to the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, on March 4th, 2022. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Speaking on the decision, Italy’s interior minister Luciana Lamorgese, stated, “We must be satisfied with the application of this directive on temporary protection, for the first time since 2001. It is an application in line with all the activity carried out by the 27 EU countries, both in terms of sanctions and support to the Ukrainian country”.

What are the Italian authorities doing?

Speaking after the NATO foreign ministers’ summit, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday said Italy will evacuate families who no longer have a home from Ukraine.

It comes after the government released operational guidelines this week, based on a decree law introduced on Monday, February 28th, which outlined Italy’s urgent measures for the Ukraine crisis.

READ ALSO: Flight bans to visas – what does the EU’s Ukraine response mean for Italy?

Italy authorised the expansion of Italy’s extraordinary reception centres (CAS) to accommodate 13,000 additional people, and the expansion of its national reception and integration system (SAI) centres by 3,000 spaces, which was already provided and financed for Afghan citizens evacuated last summer.

Refugees from Ukraine can access these facilities even if they don’t have the status of applicants for international protection or other qualifications required by current legislation.

Refugees from Ukraine are seen as they arrive at the railway station in Przemysl, eastern Poland, on March 4th, 2022. (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)

“Italy is used to managing emergency situations. Through the network of prefectures, the world of associations and municipalities, we will be able to cope with all the needs that arise,” stated Lamorgese.

READ ALSO: Italy ‘ready to take further measures’ against Russia, Draghi says

It’s expected the Italian government will announce further measures in response to the developing situation, should refugee numbers increase.

How have Italians reacted?

Bolstering official measures, individuals and the regions themselves are taking the initiative, rallying to make spare rooms and beds available.

Italy has one of the largest Ukrainian communities in Europe, with around 250,000 people, most of whom live in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Campania, according to date from national statistics body Istat.

It could mean refugees initially mostly flee to these regions, seeking shelter from family and friends.

Anyone taking in relatives or friends from Ukraine are advised to inform their local authority in order to activate the necessary procedures and receive assistance.

Emilia Romagna has announced it is “ready to do everything possible to take in refugees from Ukraine”, while Milan and its wider region of Lombardy has said it is ready to receive 100,000 people fleeing from the conflict.

Meanwhile, some smaller areas across Italy have taken it upon themselves to offer support and services to those refugees with nowhere to go.

A bus evacuates passengers from Donetsk on February 19, 2022.

A bus evacuates passengers from Donetsk. Photo by AFP

The municipality of Troia in the southern region of Puglia, for example, is offering refugees board and lodging if they already have family in the area.

“Solidarity means to give concreteness to words and feelings,” said its mayor Leonardo Cavalieri when announcing the project on Tuesday.

“We cannot stop the madness of war, but we can help those who are suffering from it”, he added.

Former Covid hotels, which were used to isolate people positive with the virus, are also being repurposed to house refugees who need emergency accommodation.

While the authorities draw up plans on how best to roll out this idea nationwide, some cities have already started welcoming refugees in these structures.

In one former Covid hotel in Bologna, some 60 women and children are taking shelter, reports Italian newspaper La Stampa.

The regions are currently assessing how much humanitarian aid is needed and are assessing all the potential refugee centres, should the demand for places to accommodate those who have nowhere to go exceed the 16,000 places currently available.

