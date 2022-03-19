Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Italy to tax energy profits to ease price burden on households

Italy on Friday announced it would tax the extra profits made by energy firms off the back of spiking prices to help families and businesses struggling with high bills.  

Published: 19 March 2022 09:06 CET
Italy to tax energy profits to ease price burden on households
Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi looks on during a joint press conference with his Spanish, Portuguese and Greek (via video link) counterparts on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

“Let’s tax a part of the extraordinary profits that producers are making thanks to the increase in the cost of raw materials, and redistribute this money to businesses and families who are in great difficulty,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters.    

Economy and Finance Minister Daniele Franco told the same news conference that the tax would be 10 percent on a portion of the extra profits made, although the details were not yet clear.    

A government source told AFP it would be levelled on a measure of extra profits made in the last six months, compared to the same period the year before.    

The money will help fund a new 4.4 billion-euro package to ease the pain of high energy prices, Draghi said, which comes on top of 16 billion euros already spent in recent months.   

The package will also be funded by extra tax revenue generated by the increase in energy prices and will not require additional borrowing, the source told AFP.    

Countries across Europe are urgently seeking policies to ease the pain of high energy prices, which were already high and sent soaring by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.    

Among the new Italian measures intended to address what Draghi said was a period of “major volatility” are a cut in excise duty on petrol, to reduce the pump price by 25 euro cents a litre for one month only.    

The government will also freeze energy bills at last summer’s prices for another 1.2 million households, bringing the total to 5.2 million.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Italy’s cybersecurity agency warns against use of Russian software

Italy warned on Tuesday that using computer software developed in Russia may carry a "technological risk" following the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 15 March 2022 15:27 CET
Italy's cybersecurity agency warns against use of Russian software

Italy’s cybersecurity recommended that users of Russian software should “diversify” when it comes to products such as anti-virus solutions, firewalls, email and cloud services protection, and other security services.

The agency urged caution, while noting there had been no evidence of a drop in quality of technological products and services supplied by Russian firms to date, and without mentioning specific names of companies.

“In such a growing level of international conflict, it is necessary to re-evaluate the risk, taking into account the changed scenario and considering the consequent adoption of mitigation measures,” wrote Italy’s computer security incident response team, a part of the national cybersecurity agency.

Italy’s warning came the same day that Germany’s cybersecurity agency recommended users avoid the antivirus software of Russia’s Kaspersky, warning it could be implicated, willingly or unwillingly, in hacking attacks.

READ ALSO: How Germany is preparing to ward off future cyberattacks

Military and cyber specialists worry that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to an outbreak of cyberattacks, with major consequences for civilians in both countries and globally.

Italy’s agency said it was possible that the “reliability and effectiveness” of Russian computer security technologies could be jeopardised by ongoing events. The conflict could, for example, affect suppliers’ ability to “ensure adequate support for their products and services.”

READ ALSO: Why is Italy resisting EU sanctions against Russia over cyberattacks?

The agency said users should perform an urgent “risk analysis of cybersecurity solutions”.

The United States in 2017 prohibited government agencies from using software from Kaspersky, which rejects accusations it works with the Kremlin.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy