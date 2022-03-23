Read news from:
Austria
Italy gripped by mystery of $700m superyacht said to belong to Putin

With secrecy surrounding the ownership of a $700 million superyacht sitting in an Italian port, police working on the seizure of Russian assets are investigating claims that it belongs to Vladimir Putin.

Published: 23 March 2022 16:38 CET
The multi-million-dollar mega yacht Scheherazade docked at the Tuscan port of Marina di Carrara, Tuscany, on March 22, 2022. Photo by Federico SCOPPA / AFP

In a dry dock in the Tuscan seaside town of Massa stands the ‘Scheherazade’, which has suddenly become the most infamous yacht in Italy due to speculation it could belong to Vladimir Putin.

The 140-metre craft worth an estimated $700 million is now the subject of an investigation into its ownership by Italy’s financial police as Italy seizes the assets of oligarchs linked to the Russian regime.

Several luxury yachts belonging to oligarchs have already been confiscated by Italy and other countries in Europe since Moscow invaded Ukraine last month. The seizure of the ‘Scheherazade’, however, would be the most spectacular were its ownership traced to the Russian president.

But first, police will need to unravel the mystery of who actually owns it.

For several months, the yacht has been parked for maintenance work at The Italian Sea Group’s shipyard at the Marina di Carrara, within the western seaside town of Massa.

On Wednesday, an AFPTV journalist witnessed no obvious signs of activity on board, although some men were working nearby.

A source close to the ongoing probe by Italy’s financial police told AFP that the investigation could be wrapped up within days.

“We are in a phase of delving deeper and it’s generally more complicated,” said the source. “It’s not always easy to attribute ownership.”

Built by Germany’s Lurssen in 2020, the yacht features two helipads, a swimming pool and a movie theatre, according to the SuperYachtFan website, which researches yachts and their owners.

News reports say the yacht, which flies the Cayman Islands flag, is owned by a company registered in the Marshall Islands.

Its captain is British, but the rest of the crew is Russian, according to researchers at the anti-corruption foundation of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, which on Monday posted a video on YouTube attributing the yacht to
Putin.

Researchers cited a crew list in their possession that included several members of Russia’s federal protective service, which is charged with Putin’s security.

But on Wednesday Paolo Gozzani, the head of the local CGIL union, which includes shipyard workers, said the crew of the ‘Scheherazade’ had suddenly changed in recent days.

“The crew was exclusively made up of Russian personnel,” Gozzani told AFP. “And then suddenly all the staff was changed with a British crew, and the reasons are still not clear.”

The New York Times has reported that US authorities have collected evidence linking Putin to the luxury ship, which made two trips, in 2020 and 2021, to the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Italian Sea Group said in a statement the yacht was “not attributable to the property of Russian President Vladimir Putin”.

A man rides his bicycle near the multi-million-dollar mega yacht Scheherazade, docked at the Tuscan port of Marina di Carrara, Tuscany, on March 22, 2022. Photo by Federico SCOPPA / AFP

Its assessment was based on “the documentation in its possession and following the findings of the checks carried out by the relevant authorities”, said the shipyard’s owner.

Interviewed by the New York Times earlier this month, the British captain of the ‘Scheherazade’ said Putin was not the owner of the ship and that the Russian president had never set foot on board. Refusing to give the owner’s
name, the captain said it was no one facing current sanctions.

In an address to the Italian parliament on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Italy not to welcome Russia’s oligarchs, and to seize all financial and real estate assets including yachts, “from the Scheherazade to the smallest”.

Since Moscow’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing European Union sanctions, Italian authorities have seized over 800 million euros ($877 million) of assets belonging to Russian oligarchs, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

That includes the ‘Sailing Yacht A’, the 530-million-euro yacht linked to Russian billionaire Andrei Melnichenko, ‘Lena’ belonging to Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko, and the 65-million-euro ‘Lady M Yacht’ belonging to Alexei Mordashov, another billionaire reputedly close to Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions, said Draghi, “have severely affected the economy and financial markets of Russia, as well as the personal assets of the people closest to President Putin”.

FACT CHECK: Did PM Draghi really say Italy should think about rationing?

Some reports in Italian media this week suggested Prime Minister Mario Draghi was considering plans to 'ration' certain goods due to shortages. But is that really what he said? And why is this being discussed?

Published: 22 March 2022 13:26 CET
With the state of current world events, it was hardly reassuring this week to see a crop of headlines in Italian media mention rationing. One from news agency Ansa, in English, simply read: “Mull rationing if things keep getting worse”.

Reports quoted Draghi as saying: “if things were to continue to worsen, we would have to start to get into a logic of rationing” in Italy.

The prime minister’s use of the word ‘rationing’ quickly made the headlines of multiple newspapers and fuelled speculation that Italy could be headed towards World War II-style food and fuel restrictions.

We all know that the war in Ukraine means supply chain issues are hitting countries around the word. But what exactly did Draghi say about this, and why? And does Italy really face any major shortages?

Here’s a look at the facts.

What did Draghi actually say?

While Draghi did state the possibility of needing to “prepare ourselves” for rationing in future, he stressed that there was no immediate cause for alarm.

The prime minister’s comments were made at the end of a press conference on Thursday evening in response to a question from a journalist about whether Italians will need to alter their lifestyles as a result of supply shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

The journalist asked: “Is there a need to say to Italians, hold tight and grit your teeth – not so much in preparation for an economic crisis, but more for the potential need to change food and energy consumption habits, for example – is it the time to say this explicitly, that we should prepare for this eventuality?”

Draghi’s initial answer is swift and curt: “It’s not the time, no,” he responds, before elaborating.

“Rising prices are being addressed, the government is taking mitigating measures. This alarm that you’re talking about, I don’t believe it’s yet been raised in France. We need to prepare ourselves for this, but from here to raising the alarm, there’s a long way to go.”

However, despite his reassurances that Italy does not face any immediate shortages, Draghi does conclude by advising the country’s inhabitants to mentally prepare themselves for scarcity, adding, “If things were to get worse, we would certainly have to enter a mindset of rationing”.

Are there any signs that Italy could face shortages?

The main concern in Italy, as Draghi has previously said, is around the soaring cost of energy. However, the Italian government has repeatedly stated that in the short term there is no concern about scarcity of supplies, and has announced plans to end its reliance on imported Russian gas in the longer term.

In his answer to the journalist’s question, Draghi insisted that the government is doing all it can to address the rising price of gas – on which Italy is particularly dependant as an energy source – and reiterated that there is no suggestion that the country will run low on energy supplies or food any time soon.

There are also widespread concerns about supplies of certain foods and produce, though Draghi again said the Italian government was addressing this.

“Issues relating to food supply chains must be addressed exactly in the same way that we are addressing gas supply issues,” Draghi said at the press conference.

“That is, diversifying as rapidly as possible, government assistance with costs, help for families and companies.”

“This applies for everything: for agricultural supplies, for the supply of grain and corn. We know that the temporary absence of Ukrainian and Russian grain from the market will absolutely create a serious gap, so we need to source these from other parts of the world where there is still an abundance.”

How have Italy’s supply chains been affected by the war in Ukraine so far?

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russia’s attack on Ukraine will “deeply destabilise” food supplies in Europe and Africa as some of the world’s most fertile agricultural land goes unplanted.

Italy’s supermarket bosses have reassured the public that they are not experiencing problems with supply. However, prices of food and other goods in shops are expected to rise. This is mainly due to the rising cost of energy and transport rather than to scarcity of an particular goods, but the price of some types of wheat has soared in Italy.

Soft wheat, which is used for products like pastries, has become more expensive because Italy relies on significant quantities of imports from Russia and Ukraine. The first week of war in Ukraine led to a 13 percent increase in the cost of soft wheat worldwide.

But durum wheat (grano duro), which is used for pasta, has so far seen more price stability because the percentage of Italy’s imports is lower than that of soft wheat.

Meanwhile there are understandable public concerns as the cost of fuel soared past two euros a litre at the beginning of March, and household energy bills are at an all-time high.

Italian government ministers have insisted fuel price rises are not due to scarcity of supply either, but to market speculation on the price of oil per barrel.

Draghi has promised a tax on the excess profits of energy companies to fund further assistance for families and businesses struggling with high energy bills, and the government is also expected to announce on Tuesday a small, temporary reduction in tax on fuel.

