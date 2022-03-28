FACT CHECK: Is Italy introducing a digital nomad visa?

Social media groups and online forums were abuzz last week with the news that Italy was considering introducing a digital nomad visa.
The proposal was included in a draft decree that contained a specific provision offering non-EU nomadi digitali “who carry out highly qualified work activities through the use of technological tools that allow them to work remotely, autonomously or for a company that is not resident in the territory of the Italian State” their own visa.
A number of European countries, including Portugal and Germany, already have a digital nomad visa, and Spain is expected to soon pass a bill approving the scheme – so introducing its own digital nomad work permit would bring Italy in line with a system that is increasingly becoming the norm in Europe.
The internet’s excitement proved to be short-lived, however, when the final version of the decree, now published in Italy’s Official Gazette, made no mention of the visa.
“It was very odd to have it there and just disappear,” says Costanza Petreni, a senior immigration consultant at the immigration firm Mazzeschi, who notes the proposal made it all the way to the disegno di legge (bill) stage.
“Usually when it gets to that stage you’re allowed minor amendments,” she says. “But in this case, it was a whole section”.
It’s unclear exactly why the proposal was jettisoned at the eleventh hour, but Petreni speculates that one of the political parties at the negotiating table was unhappy with the idea, “and whoever proposed it had to compromise to move forward with the law”.
This doesn’t mean that there are no visa options open to non-EU workers who want to work remotely from Italy.
The self-employment visa, the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) work permit, and the EU Blue Card are all viable alternatives, says Petreni.
But none of them offer the ease of the proposed digital nomad visa, which didn’t require the applicant to own their own company, and allowed candidates to bypass the nulla osta clearance process that is a pre-requisite for the self-employment visa application.
“I think if anyone can lobby for this digital nomad visa it would be great, you know?” Petreni says.
“Because Italy, everyone wants to be here… If you had a contract with a Swedish company, you wouldn’t choose to stay there. It’s great, but if you could choose, you’d go to a nice and sunny place.”
