Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DISCOVER ITALY

How one dying Italian village plans to spend €20m in EU recovery funds

The depopulated hamlet of Calascio in Abruzzo, with just 130 residents and an earthquake-damaged castle, is preparing for a multimillion-euro revival based on tourism, sheep farming and an unusual local cheese.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:17 CEST
How one dying Italian village plans to spend €20m in EU recovery funds
Mayor of Calascio and Rocca Calascio, Paolo Baldi, poses by the castle on March 29, 2022. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

The streets are silent and cats hunt in abandoned houses, but the view from the battlements of Calascio’s castle is spectacular – good enough perhaps to save this dying Italian hamlet.

Local officials have put restoring the ruins and attracting tourists at the heart of their bid to revive the village, which has won 20 million euros ($22 million) in EU post-pandemic funds.

Surrounded by Abruzzo’s snowcapped peaks, Calascio is one of 21 dying or deserted villages recently awarded an equal share of a 420-million-euro fund from the Italian government.

Critics question how equipped the tiny councils are to spend such vast sums of money – which translates to almost 154,000 euros per person in underpopulated Calascio.

The nationwide project has soured relations in several regions between winning villages and those that have lost out, and prompted warnings over potential fraud and waste.

The castle of Calascio on March 29, 2022. Photo by GIOVANNI GREZZI / AFP

But Calascio’s mayor Paolo Baldi, a former mountain guide originally from Rome, is undaunted.

“We want to bring the hamlet back to life,” said Baldi, who did up one of its ruined houses in 1993 and moved in with his young family.

READ ALSO: The Italian towns launching alternatives to one-euro homes

Once a bustling and wealthy wool-producing town, Calascio shrunk from over 2,000 residents at the start of the 1900s to just 130 now, almost all of them elderly. In the winter months, only 70 or so people remain.

Just three children have been born here in 12 years. The hamlet has no grocer’s shops, school or doctor’s surgery.

What the hamlet does have is Rocca Calascio, an ancient castle which draws 100,000 tourists a year.

Baldi plans to spend a big chunk of the funds – just over 4.6 million euros – on restoring part of the ruins, which were damaged in a deadly earthquake in 2009.

A family sits at a table by the entrance to their house in Calascio. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

It is hoped archaeological digs will determine when the castle was built, and reveal more about a neighbouring church and graveyard, where bones come to the surface after storms.

Some funds will also go to creating jobs and attracting tourists, with just under 7.5 million euros earmarked for participation in the alberghi diffuci project – creating a “scattered” hotel, with accommodation in the village’s empty houses – and nearly one million euros for a museum.

Locals say they hope young families will move in to the area and perhaps open their own businesses.

“Do you know what the biggest event was in Calascio this year? It was the birth of a baby,” tobacconist Walter Zara told AFP.

People walk in the village of Rocca Calascio. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

Italy is the biggest beneficiary of the EU’s 800-billion-euro plan to boost the bloc after the pandemic, allocated almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans.

The funds for Calascio are part of a programme to increase tourism in undervalued areas, notably in the poorer south, and ease pressure on hotspots like Venice.

Villages across Italy competed, with winners including Pietrabbondante in Molise, which boasts a sixth-century amphitheatre.

READ ALSO: 

“Italy’s real wealth today lies precisely in these small centres,” Mayor Baldi says, adding that countless hilltop hamlets across the country are in a state of serious decline but could be “a driving force for the economy”

Here, that driving force includes a sheep farming school. The plan is to teach youngsters the ancient art of pastoralism, where shepherds and their flocks spend the warmer months on the move.

Funds will also go to increasing cheese production. The region’s pride is Marcetto, a traditional sheep’s cheese made using live maggots, which soften it with their digestive acids.

The village of Calascio (R) and Rocca Calascio (Top L) with its castle on March 29, 2022. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

It was staple for herders who used to gather with their flocks outside the 16th-century Santa Maria della Pieta church, perched just along the ridge from the castle.

Bleating livestock permitting, mass at the so-called “Shepherds’ Church” was followed through a little side window.

Fermented cheese and religion may not be enough. Domenico Ciccone, 78, who began shepherding at just 10 years old, said he was not convinced it was a job that would attract many youngsters.

Ciccone’s son and wife pitch in with the milking, but without a new generation of pastoralists to help over the coming summer, he has been forced to sell much of his flock

“It’s a tough job, you’ve got to like it. There’s no taking time off for a party, or a Sunday, (or) if it’s stormy”.

He also questions whether training new shepherds will help reverse the population decline, quipping that “a 20-year-old who looks after sheep all day long isn’t going to have any luck with women!”

By AFP’s Ella Ide

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

VENICE

IN PHOTOS: Venice opens St Mark’s palazzo to visitors for the first time

The Renaissance-era buildings flanking St Mark's Square have long been one part of Venice that couldn't be visited. Now, local residents have been allowed the first look inside before the buildings open to the public this month.

Published: 8 April 2022 11:25 CEST
IN PHOTOS: Venice opens St Mark's palazzo to visitors for the first time

For centuries, the impressive arcades flanking St Mark’s Square in Venice have embodied the watery city’s elegance and architectural significance.

Now, the Renaissance-era palazzo, whose galleries span as far as the eye can see on the north side of the square, is opening to the public for the first time on Friday, following a three-year renovation.

READ ALSO: 16 surprising facts about Venice to mark 16 centuries of the lagoon city

The building, known as the Procuratie Vecchie, was long the seat of the Procurators of St Mark, who for centuries administered the assets of the church in the wealthy city of Venice, away from the public eye.

An exclusive invitation for locals to finally glimpse the interior of the storied palace following Friday’s inauguration has already attracted reservations from more than 3,000 Venetians. Doors will be open to tourists from around the world from April 13.

Visitors walk in the Procuratie Vecchie building after its restoration. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Built in the 12th century, the Procuratie Vecchie was devastated by fire in 1512, its Venetian-Byzantine building replaced in 1538 by the Renaissance gem in classical style, whose arches – along with the square’s basilica, belltower – are one of the St. Mark’s most recognised features.

The exteror of Venice’s Procuratie Vecchie. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The building is now owned by Italian insurer Generali,which commissioned renowned English architect David Chipperfield to breathe new life into the building.

Although St Mark’s Square is one of the world’s most famous, “none of us has really imagined what is behind these facades,” Chipperfield told AFP, adding it was rare for such a big square to enjoy “such a coherent facade”.

The entrance hall of the Procuratie Vecchie building after its restoration. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

“Superficially it all looks as if it has been built in one time, but it has been built by a number of architects over 100 years,” he said, adding that his role was to correct many of the “haphazard changes” made over the years.

Besides restoring the first and second floors and improving accessibility on higher floors, the work has included building a new home for The Human Safety Net, a foundation launched by Generali to help the world’s most vulnerable, including refugees.

The renovation includes the addition of exhibition rooms, an auditorium and a cafe.

The foundation’s director, Emma Ursich, said the Procuratie Vecchie was a fitting spot for the group, given that the Venetian officials who lived and worked there were also responsible for widows, orphans and the destitute.

READ ALSO:  Dress up and pay up: Venice mayor announces updated plans to control tourism in the city

A public reading room in the Procuratie Vecchie. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

“So for us it’s a nice homage to the history and to the identity of this building that we have the home of The Human Safety Net here, which works around social inclusion topics,” Ursich said.

To the left of the main entrance, the winged lion of Saint Mark, symbol of the city but also the emblem of Generali, is inlaid in the white marble wall.

A plaque commemorates the birth in 1831 of the insurer in Trieste, which moved part of its operations to Venice the following year.

A visitor views an interactive exhibition in the Procuratie Vecchie building. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Local residents view an interactive exhibition in the Procuratie Vecchie building. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

The recovery project took three years following a two-year design phase aimed at preserving as much of the existing structure as possible.

“We had a building that had been compromised over a very long period of time. It had been modified, added on, changed,” said Chipperfield. “So our responsibility was to bring the building back into some type of integrity.”

Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Chipperfield lauded Italy’s skilled craftsmen who “have been restoring buildings for a thousand years”. They relied on techniques and materials that are part of Venice’s tradition, such as a finishing plaster with a satin effect known as “marmorino”, and “terrazzo”, a mix of coloured marble fragments and cement for floors and walls. 

Just across the square is the 17th-century Procuratie Nuove building. The home of illustrious members of the Habsburg dynasty in the mid-1800s, the structure overlooks the secretive Royal Gardens along the Grand Canal.

The gardens were reopened to the public in 2019 after five years of restoration.

A view of St. Mark’s square, the Caffe Florian and the Procuratie Nuove building from the Procuratie Vecchie. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

By AFP’s Brigitte Hagemann

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy