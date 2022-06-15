LATEST: Italy set to keep transport mask rule until September as Covid rate rises

The Italian government has confirmed it will drop the remaining rules on wearing masks in certain public places from Thursday, except for on public transport, in healthcare settings, and in care homes, according to Italian news reports on Wednesday.

Masks will remain obligatory on public transport until at least September 30th, according to media including Sky News TG24 and Ansa, citing unnamed government sources following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The mandate will reportedly continue to apply to all forms of local and long-distance public transport within the country, including buses, trains, trams, ferries and domestic flights.

Ministers confirmed they are considering a “partial lifting” of the rules for air travel, likely allowing passengers to wear lower-grade surgical masks instead of the more protective FFP2 masks currently required.

The current mask-wearing requirement in cinemas, theatres, concert halls, and at indoor sporting events will be dropped, a junior health minister said on Tuesday.

No further details of the rule changes were immediately confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The health ministry is expected to publish a decree on Thursday containing full details of the updated regulations.

Schools will not require pupils to wear a mask when sitting final exams, though masks continue to be recommended. government ministers said on Tuesday following weeks of debate.

As existing rules expire on Wednesday, June 15th, the changes will come in almost immediately, from Thursday, June 16th.

There has been no indication yet as to whether the government also plans to relax the rules on quarantine and isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19.

From Thursday the Covid vaccination obligation also comes to an end for over-50s in Italy, but remains in place for healthcare and care home staff until at least the end of the year, according to media reports.

Local authorities and individual businesses in Italy can still set different rules than those at the national level, meaning certain rules may continue to vary from one place to another.

The government had initially planned to scrap rules on wearing masks everywhere other than in healthcare settings under its ‘roadmap’ first set out in March, but the health minister has reportedly taken a more cautious line amid rising infection rates.

After weeks of steadily falling infection rates overall in Italy, the contagion curve has now risen again, from a seven-day average of 15,000 last week to 21,000 this week.

An uptick in new infections has now been reported in 14 of Italy’s 21 regions and autonomous provinces.

There is particular concern about local spikes in cities, such as Milan, where the daily number of new confirmed cases shot up from 261 to 1,095 within the space of a week.

While hospitalisation numbers and the death toll are not showing any sign of increasing at the moment, at this stage in the pandemic we know that these numbers usually rise a couple of weeks after the infection rate.

The recent increase in Italy, as in other countries including Portugal and Germany, is thought to be due to the spread of the coronavirus sub-variant BA.5, which the Italian Higher Health Institute (ISS) says is more contagious and has a greater ability to circumvent immunity given by vaccines.

Current estimates of the number of cases in Italy caused by BA.5 range from 1.4 percent to 13 percent of new infections.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).