Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

LATEST: Italy set to keep transport mask rule until September as Covid rate rises

Face masks will remain obligatory on Italian public transport until the end of September following a recent rise in the contagion rate, according to reports on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 16:39 CEST
The use of high-grade Ffp2 masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Italy until June 15th.
The use of high-grade Ffp2 masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Italy until September 30th. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

The Italian government has confirmed it will drop the remaining rules on wearing masks in certain public places from Thursday, except for on public transport, in healthcare settings, and in care homes, according to Italian news reports on Wednesday.

Masks will remain obligatory on public transport until at least September 30th, according to media including Sky News TG24 and Ansa, citing unnamed government sources following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The mandate will reportedly continue to apply to all forms of local and long-distance public transport within the country, including buses, trains, trams, ferries and domestic flights.

Ministers confirmed they are considering a “partial lifting” of the rules for air travel, likely allowing passengers to wear lower-grade surgical masks instead of the more protective FFP2 masks currently required.

The current mask-wearing requirement in cinemas, theatres, concert halls, and at indoor sporting events will be dropped, a junior health minister said on Tuesday.

No further details of the rule changes were immediately confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The health ministry is expected to publish a decree on Thursday containing full details of the updated regulations.

Schools will not require pupils to wear a mask when sitting final exams, though masks continue to be recommended. government ministers said on Tuesday following weeks of debate.

As existing rules expire on Wednesday, June 15th, the changes will come in almost immediately, from Thursday, June 16th.

There has been no indication yet as to whether the government also plans to relax the rules on quarantine and isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19.

From Thursday the Covid vaccination obligation also comes to an end for over-50s in Italy, but remains in place for healthcare and care home staff until at least the end of the year, according to media reports.

Local authorities and individual businesses in Italy can still set different rules than those at the national level, meaning certain rules may continue to vary from one place to another.

The government had initially planned to scrap rules on wearing masks everywhere other than in healthcare settings under its ‘roadmap’ first set out in March, but the health minister has reportedly taken a more cautious line amid rising infection rates.

After weeks of steadily falling infection rates overall in Italy, the contagion curve has now risen again, from a seven-day average of 15,000 last week to 21,000 this week.

An uptick in new infections has now been reported in 14 of Italy’s 21 regions and autonomous provinces.

There is particular concern about local spikes in cities, such as Milan, where the daily number of new confirmed cases shot up from 261 to 1,095 within the space of a week.

While hospitalisation numbers and the death toll are not showing any sign of increasing at the moment, at this stage in the pandemic we know that these numbers usually rise a couple of weeks after the infection rate.

The recent increase in Italy, as in other countries including Portugal and Germany, is thought to be due to the spread of the coronavirus sub-variant BA.5, which the Italian Higher Health Institute (ISS) says is more contagious and has a greater ability to circumvent immunity given by vaccines.

Current estimates of the number of cases in Italy caused by BA.5 range from 1.4 percent to 13 percent of new infections.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Italy considers keeping transport mask mandate as Covid cases rise

The Italian health ministry has suggested face masks could be required on public transport until September following a rise in the contagion rate over the past week.

Published: 13 June 2022 11:34 CEST
Updated: 14 June 2022 16:28 CEST
Italy considers keeping transport mask mandate as Covid cases rise

Italy’s health ministry is set to decide by Wednesday, June 15th, whether to keep the requirement to wear masks on all forms of public transport and in healthcare settings, with the current requirement to expire on that date.

So far ministers have not stated what the plans are, as the government is reportedly split over whether to lift the mandate in these situations.

READ ALSO: At a glance: What are the Covid-19 rules in Italy now?

The requirement to wear masks currently remains in place on all forms of public transport, in cinemas, theatres and concert halls, at indoor sporting events, in schools, healthcare settings and care homes.

Under the health ministry’s ‘roadmap’ back to normality, almost all measures are set to be scrapped by June 15th in time for the official start of summer.

But the Italian government has already delayed the end of the mask mandate once, on May 1st, and reserves the right to make changes to the plans depending on its assessment of the Covid-19 contagion risk level.

The health ministry is yet to give confirmation of exactly how the measures will change once the current rules expire, and when.

Junior health minister Andrea Costa suggested on Wednesday that masks will remain obligatory on public transport and in hospitals and care homes, perhaps until September.

He told Radio Capital that masks may remain compulsory in “the most crowded places and those where a little more prudence is needed”.

They will no longer be compulsory in other situations, he said.

Though the health ministry is yet to make an official announcement, this was long expected to be the case.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza confirmed in late May that the government plans to remove the mask mandate in other settings.

“We will certainly be able to remove [masks] in cinemas and theaters. As for public transport, we will consider it,” he said.

Speranza is reportedly strongly in favour of keeping masks mandatory on all forms of local and long-distance public transport, including on domestic flights, with other cabinet ministers in the coalition government pushing to end all restrictions to aid the recovery of tourism.

Italian media reports speculate this week that if the mask requirement remains in place, the rules may be relaxed to allow passengers to wear lower-grade surgical masks rather than the more protective FFP2 masks currently required.

It is not clear whether masks will remain mandatory on international flights to Italy.

This rule could now be dropped after Italy chose to keep the requirement in place until June 15th despite the lifting of an EU-wide mandate in mid-May.

READ ALSO: ‘I hate masks’: Why some visitors choose not to travel to Italy this summer

The decision as to whether masks are required on flights to the country could reportedly be left up to individual airlines. Italy already allows airports to decide their own rules on masks.

There has been no indication as to whether the government also plans to relax the rules on quarantine and isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19.

The government is reportedly set to confirm changes following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, though the rules on the wearing of masks in schools during upcoming exams are expected to be decided on Monday.

Speranza’s decision will no doubt be influenced by the recent rise in the contagion rate, which is now evident in 14 of Italy’s 21 regions and autonomous provinces.

After weeks of steadily falling infection rates overall in Italy, the contagion curve has now risen again, from a seven-day average of 15,000 last week to 21,000 this week.

There is particular concern about local spikes in cities, such as Milan, where the daily number of new confirmed cases shot up from 261 to 1,095 within the space of a week.

While hospitalisation numbers and the death toll are not showing any sign of increasing at the moment, at this stage in the pandemic we know that these numbers usually rise a couple of weeks after the infection rate.

The recent increase in Italy, as in other countries including Portugal and Germany, is thought to be due to the spread of the coronavirus sub-variant BA.5, which the Italian Higher Health Institute (ISS) says is more contagious and has a greater ability to circumvent immunity given by vaccines.

Current estimates of the number of cases in Italy caused by BA.5 range from 1.4 percent to 13 percent of new infections.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

SHOW COMMENTS