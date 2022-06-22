Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEATWAVE

Drought in Italy: What water use restrictions are in place and where?

Italian regions are bringing in water-saving measures this week as drought grips the country - with fines for those who break the rules. Here's what you need to know if your area is affected.

Published: 23 June 2022 11:44 CEST
River Po, Italy
River Po, Italy’s largest reservoir of fresh water, is experiencing the lowest flow rate in the past 70 years. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Italy is set to declare a ‘state of emergency’ in several regions as the north of the country faces its worst drought in 70 years.

Local authorities say the situation has been “extremely delicate” since last week in the Po Valley, the area surrounding Italy’s largest river, which stretches across the north of the country. 

Arid conditions are also being reported in other major rivers in central Italy, including the Arno, Aniene and Tiber, as most of Italy bakes in temperatures far beyond seasonal averages.

READ ALSO: Italy to declare drought state of emergency as regions restrict water use

The hardest-hit regions are Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, but water shortages have also been reported in Lazio, Tuscany, and Trentino-Alto Adige.

As the national government prepares to announce the state of emergency – and to confirm which drought prevention measures should be taken across these regions – local authorities in many affected towns and villages have already taken the matter into their own hands.

Here’s an overview of the restrictions in place so far.

Veneto

Veneto has so far been one of the hardest-hit regions as most of its corn and wheat crops are dangerously near a point of no return ,and several areas continue to be hit hard by water shortages: on Monday, the fire brigade had to truck in some 20,000 litres of water to the village of Sossai, near Belluno.

From Monday June 20th, dozens of comuni across the region, including towns as populated as Montebelluna, have imposed restrictions banning the use of water for purposes other than domestic and hygienic ones.

Measures are particularly strict in Villorba, near Treviso, where until September 30th residents will not be allowed to use potable water to water gardens, wash vehicles or fill up private pools between 6am and 11pm.

Fines for breaking these rules reportedly range from 25 to 500 euros.

Piedmont

The situation is critical in Piedmont, where some areas haven’t seen a single drop of rain for nearly four months. 

Water companies last week asked mayors in 100 towns in Piedmont – and 25 in Lombardy – to suspend nighttime drinking water supplies to replenish reservoir levels.

At the present time, over 170 municipalities have already implemented or are about to implement water-saving restrictions. Over 80 of them are located in the Turin province, where water supplies are alarmingly low.

The rules for the local population are pretty much the same as in Veneto: no water allowed for non-domestic use and fines up to 500 euros.

READ ALSO: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

Local authorities including in Baveno, northwest of Milan, have cut the water supply to fountains. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Lombardy

Lombardy’s regional president, Attilio Fontana, has so far ruled out the possibilty of rationing water, saying that, at least for the time being, the local government’s efforts should focus on the agriculture sector.

However, some towns have autonomously decided to restrict the use of water to domestic purposes only.

For instance, in Tradate (near Varese), residents face fines up to 500 euros if caught using potable water for non-essential purposes between 6am and midnight.

Other comuni in Val Brembana have instead issued official guidance on how to save water.

Emilia-Romagna

No restrictions on water use have been announced in this region at the time of writing, but local authorities say they are closely monitoring the situation.

Emilia-Romagna’s president, Stefano Bonaccini, assured residents on Wednesday that he will not introduce region-wide emergency measures for the time being, though he admitted that the situation is “very complex”.

The drought is hitting areas around Ravenna and Ferrara particularly hard, with the latter city expected to see limits on water supplies from its local aqueduct.

Water shortages have also been reported in the provinces of Parma and Piacenza. 

Lazio

The government of Lazio, the region around Rome, said on Monday it was independently declaring a ‘state of calamity’ due to water shortages.

This situation is particularly serious around Lake Bracciano, where water rationing has already begun in several comuni (municipalities) including Bracciano, Anguillara and Trevignano.

Rome’s residents should not be seriously affected by changes to its water supply at the moment: the city’s water board has begun to lower the pressure in the pipes in order to save water without having to, for example, suspend supplies overnight. The mayor is also considering closing the city’s public fountains.

Local authorities in the provinces of Viterbo and Latina have also brought in localised restrictions meaning residents are banned from using water for non-domestic or non-hygienic purposes. 

Man waters plant

Many towns and villages across the country have now banned residents from using water for non-domestic purposes, including watering plants and gardens. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Tuscany

Though not experiencing as big a water crisis as the above-mentioned regions, Tuscany is also feeling the effects of the drought.

In Livorno, mayor Luca Salvetti has banned the use of potable water for non-domestic purposes. Here, the minimum fine for breaking the rule is 100 euros.

Meanwhile the region’s president, Eugenio Giani, recently approved the construction of several new reservoirs for the collection of water. This will be destined for both the local population and farms across the region.

Trentino-Alto Adige 

The considerations made for Tuscany largely apply to the north-eastern region of Trentino-Alto Adige as well. Here, the water shortage is not as alarming as in other regions but some local mayors have imposed drought prevention measures.

Notably, the mayor of Ronzo Chienis (about 20 kilometres south of Trento) has suspended the water supply to residents between 11pm and 6am. This is the strictest measure adopted in the country thus far.

For information on water restrictions in your area, check the official website of your town or municipality (comune).

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEATWAVE

Italy to declare drought state of emergency as regions restrict water use

With the Italian government set to declare a state of emergency in up to five regions amid the worst drought in 70 years, many areas are imposing their own varying restrictions in the meantime.

Published: 22 June 2022 16:10 CEST
Italy to declare drought state of emergency as regions restrict water use

The government is expected to announce a state of emergency following requests from the northern regions of Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, junior health minister Andrea Costa said on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Italy’s Po Valley rations water amid worst drought in 70 years

“The conditions necessary to declare a state of emergency have been met,” Costa told SkyTG24.

“We have to support the agriculture sector, which is not just about what it produces, it is also vital for our country due to the way it maintains the land”.

A drought alert has spread from the Po valley, where waters are three quarters down amid the worst drought in 70 years, to central rivers like the Arno, the Aniene and the Tiber, which have half the water they normally do at this time of the year, officials said last week.

The drought is putting over 30 percent of national agricultural production and half of livestock farming in the Po valley at risk, said Italian agricultural association Coldiretti on Thursday.

HEATWAVE: 16 Italian cities on alert with peaks of 43C

A view shows the dessicated bed of the river Po in Boretto, northeast of Parma, on June 15, 2022.

The dessicated bed of the river Po in Boretto, northeast of Parma, on June 15th, 2022. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP.

The declaration of a state of emergency would give hard-hit areas the green light to impose water usage restrictions, and to claim funding from the national government to compensate businesses for financial losses due to the drought.

READ ALSO: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

But while regional authorities wait for an announcement from the government, many have started imposing their own localised limits on water usage.

The government of Lazio, the region around Rome, said on Monday it was independently declaring a “state of calamity”.

Water rationing has begun in several comuni (municipalities) around Lake Bracciano, while Rome’s city water board has begun to lower the pressure in the pipes in order to reduce the water supply without having to suspend it.

Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna are each evaluating region-wide water rationing measures including, for example, bans on filling swimming pools.

Limits are meanwhile being brought in at local level in individual municipalities within these regions.

Local authorities including in Baveno, northwest of Milan, have cut the water supply to fountains. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Utilitalia, a federation of water companies, last week asked mayors in 100 towns in Piedmont and 25 in Lombardy to suspend nighttime drinking water supplies to replenish reservoir levels.

Some towns in the Po valley area are having to have water brought in by trucks.

Many of these areas have now been without any rain at all for more than 110 days, according to the Po River observatory.

Arid conditions are only expected to worsen in the coming days, with Italy currently in the grip of an intense heatwave bringing temperatures across northern regions into the mid-high 30s.

SHOW COMMENTS