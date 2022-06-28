LATEST: Most of Italy placed on alert over intense heat on Wednesday

Italy remains under the jackboot of one of the worst droughts in its recent history. As rain isn’t on the cards for at least another week, the country’s water crisis keeps escalating.

Several regions have asked to be granted a ‘state of emergency’ and municipalities up and down the country have already autonomously imposed water-saving measures, including water rationing.

READ ALSO: Drought in Italy: What water use restrictions are in place and where?

While the government’s much-awaited decreto siccità (drought bill), which is expected by the end of this week, will likely clarify what exactly will be asked of those living in the most vulnerable Italian regions, there are a number of simple steps we can all take now to help.

After scouring Italian media reports on the crisis, we’ve compiled eight of the best – and easiest – water-saving tips below.

Equip all of your taps with an aerator

Aerators mix the water coming out of regular taps with air and reduce water pressure, thus allowing households to save between 6,000 and 8,000 litres of water per year.

They can be found in any homeware shop, generally cost between one and two euros and are extremely easy to install yourself.

There are some very simple ways to keep your water usage down. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Check you don’t have any leaks around the house

Granted, this might look like one of those ‘duh, really?’ pieces of advice. But the impact that even small leaks can have on a household’s water usage should not be underestimated.

A minor leak might mean that you are (quite literally) flushing up to 100 additional litres of water down the drain. So, if you spot a leak, get it fixed ASAP.

Equip your toilet with a dual flush plate (or button) or a flow-regulating handle

All ‘new-generation’ toilets should have one of the above. However, should that not be the case, you can replace your old flushing system with a more efficient one and save between 10,000 and 30,000 litres of water a year.

Take a shower instead of a bath

Baths are a wonderful way to relax and let go of the stress accumulated during the day. But they also require two to three times the average amount of water consumed by having a regular shower (that is, between 40 and 60 litres). So in these times, you might want to opt for the latter.

Don’t keep the water running when it’s not necessary

This is one of the classics. There is, of course, no need to keep the tap on when you don’t need running water. Something to consider during a number of daily activities, including brushing your teeth and shaving.

Start your dishwasher and washing machine only when they’re fully loaded

Make sure you switch on these appliances only when they’re at full capacity. Also, avoid hand-washing: contrary to what some may think, it is in fact far more wasteful than using electronic appliances.

For instance, washing dishes by hand will use about 60 to 70 litres of water a day, whereas a single dishwasher cycle consumes 12 to 15 litres of water on average.

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice for surviving the heat

Local authorities in drought-hit areas are asking residents not to fill up pools. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Only wash your car when strictly necessary and use a bucket

Who doesn’t like a clean, shiny car? But in times of crisis, some small sacrifices are called for. So, one of the most common recommendations is to wash your vehicle only when absolutely necessary, and to do so by using a bucket rather than a hose.

Water your plants at night

Water evaporates quickly during the peak hours of the day, whereas the evaporation rate is lower in the evening, when the temperature falls.

Watering your plants in the evening will allow them to absorb more water and, in turn, save your household (and the environment) between 5,000 to 10,000 litres of water per year.

Bonus entry: Don’t fill up inflatable pools (or any other pool)

The lure of an inflatable pool filled to the brim with cold water is no small thing, especially in areas where the sea or the fresh water of rivers and lakes are only a distant fantasy.

However, a dip in your back garden pool is still by no means essential, and many drought-hit areas are asking residents not to fill theirs up at the moment.