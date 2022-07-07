Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GENOA

Italy bridge trial to start four years after tragedy

The trial in the case of the Genoa bridge that collapsed in 2018, killing 43 people, opens Thursday in Italy, involving 59 defendants prosecuted for manslaughter and undermining transport safety.

Published: 7 July 2022 10:33 CEST
Italy bridge trial to start four years after tragedy
Vehicles drive across the new San Giorgio bridge, following its reopening for traffic, in Genoa, northern Italy on August 5, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

The Morandi bridge, part of a key highway between Italy and France, gave way in torrential rain on August 14 four years ago, sending dozens of vehicles and their passengers tumbling into the abyss.

The tragedy shone a spotlight on the state of Italy’s transport infrastructure. Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), which runs almost half of the country’s motorway network, is accused of failing to maintain the bridge that
was inaugurated in 1967.

READ ALSO: ‘The sadness is unending’: Italian families’ pain still raw ahead of Genoa bridge trial

For one of the prosecutors, Walter Cotugno, “the Morandi bridge was a time bomb”.

“You could hear the ticking, but you didn’t know when it was going to explode,” he said in February.

Cotugno is convinced that the directors of Autostrade and the engineering company Spea, in charge of maintenance, “were aware of the risk of collapse”, but remained reluctant to finance work in order to “preserve the dividends” of shareholders.

Most of the defendants summoned by the Genoa court are executives and technicians of the two companies.

Among them are the general manager of Autostrade at the time, Giovanni Castellucci, the former head of Spea, Antonino Galata, and officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

A photo taken on August 15, 2018, shows abandoned vehicles on Genoa’s destroyed Morandi motorway bridge the day after a section collapsed, killing 43. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP.

‘Recognition of responsibility’

While Castellucci’s lawyers believe that the indictment “will fall like an autumn leaf”, the prosecution counts on its key witness, Roberto Tomasi, Castellucci’s successor and a high-ranking Autostrade executive since 2015.

READ ALSO: Genoa bridge collapse: 59 people to stand trial over disaster as operator settles

At the time of the tragedy, Autostrade belonged to the Atlantia group, controlled by the wealthy Benetton family. Put under pressure by the political class and popular indignation, the family gave up its stake to the state last May.’

Even though their former directors are in the dock, Autostrade and Spea will escape the trial, thanks to an out-of-court settlement with the public prosecutor’s office, which provides for a payment of €29 million to the state.

For Raffaele Caruso, lawyer for the committee of relatives of the Morandi bridge’s victims, this agreement “constitutes a first recognition of responsibility” on the part of the two companies.

“This is one of the most important trials in the recent history of Italy, in terms of the number of defendants, the scale of the tragedy and in terms of the wound inflicted on a whole city,” he told AFP.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GENOA

‘The sadness is unending’: Italian families’ pain still raw ahead of Genoa bridge trial

The screams of people trapped under a collapsed bridge in Genoa in 2018 still torment those who witnessed the deadly disaster, for which 59 people go on trial this week.

Published: 5 July 2022 10:56 CEST
'The sadness is unending': Italian families' pain still raw ahead of Genoa bridge trial

The Morandi highway in the northwestern Italian city gave way in torrential rain on August 14 four years ago, flinging cars and lorries into the abyss and killing 43 people.

“The sadness is unending,” Egle Possetti, who heads a committee for victims’ relatives, told AFP. Her sister Claudia died in the disaster, along with her family.

“My sister was so happy. She had married Andrea a few days before the tragedy. They had just returned from their honeymoon in the United States”, she said.

READ ALSO: Genoa bridge collapse: 59 people to stand trial over disaster as operator settles

Claudia’s children, aged 16 and 12, and her new husband Andrea were in the car with her as the ground dropped beneath them.

Screams for help

The tragedy shone a spotlight on the state of Italy’s transport infrastructure. Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), which runs almost half Italy’s motorway network, is accused of failing to maintain the bridge.

ASPI belonged at the time to the Atlantia group, which is controlled by the wealthy Benetton family.

The family eventually bowed to pressure to sell its share to the state for €8 bn. The former head of Atlantia, Giovanni Castelluci, is among those standing in the trial which starts on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Did Italian authorities know Genoa’s Morandi Bridge was at risk of collapse?

Possetti, 57, said she was not banking on quick justice for those responsible for the disaster.

“In Italy, trials are long and unfortunately often have unfavourable outcomes for the victims,” she said.

Children play football in what will soon become a memorial park to mark the spot where pillar number nine of the old bridge collapsed.

Not far away, a footbridge dedicated to the tragedy spans the Polcevera river, into which some of the vehicles that dropped from the bridge fell and which is now bone dry due to drought.

“The cries from under the rubble of people screaming for help, the flattened cars floating there and the bodies will stay in my memory forever,” local authority head Federico Romeo told AFP.

This picture taken on July 1, 2022 shows the entrance of the courthouse in Genoa, where the trial on the collapse of the Morandi bridge will begin on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Brigitte Hagermann / AFP)

‘Need for justice’

In the Certosa district nearby, many houses display “For Sale” signs.

“The historic shops have almost all closed” and property prices have plummeted, says Massimiliano Braibanti, who runs the neighbourhood watch scheme.

The area, which borders the site of the tragedy, was cut off for over a year due to road closures to allow the bridge to be rebuilt. It has not benefitted from the aid given to those left homeless by the collapse.

“I feel the need for justice, to know who is guilty of the deaths of my brother, nephew, sister-in-law and so many others — and that they will answer for their actions,” Giorgio Robbiano, 45, told AFP.

READ ALSO: ‘Thousands of Italian bridges will be in crisis in the next 20 years’

Robbiano’s brother Roberto had been on his way to their father’s house to celebrate his 44th birthday, along with his wife Ersilia and their eight-year-old son Samuele.

“They died because of a bridge that was never maintained, on which people were speculating to save on maintenance costs and make profits,” Robbiano said.

His father died last year.

“He never got over the pain. And sadly, he’ll never have the opportunity to look the person who killed his son and grandson in the eye”.

SHOW COMMENTS