HEATWAVE

The heat’s (back) on: Italy braced for temperatures of over 40C

Italian weather forecasters predicted temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s in many parts of the country over the weekend, with the heatwave set to last around ten days.

Published: 14 July 2022 15:55 CEST
Italy has issued heat warnings for the coming days as temperatures soar in Rome, Milan, Florence and beyond. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Temperatures across Italy have been steadily rising once again this week. From Thursday, weather forecasters warn temperatures will be unusually high in many parts of the country – and will stay that way until the end of next week.

The incoming heatwave is the fifth Italy has experienced so far this year, and it’s forecast to be the most intense yet.

Friday and Saturday will be the two hottest days, according to weather news site Il Meteo, with maximum temperatures over 35 degrees from north to south and peaks of 36-38°C by Friday.

Milan, Bologna and Florence were expected to be the hottest Italian cities on Friday, with Rome forecast to be a more manageable 31°C.

The highest temperatures of all are expected in localised areas of the northern Po Valley, where drought has already decimated crops and prompted local authorities to place restrictions on water usage.

Temperatures will continue to climb towards 40°C in parts of the north and centre-south of the country over the weekend and into next week, with the mercury predicted to rise highest in inland parts of central Italy and Sardinia.

The heatwave is expected to peak by Wednesday, July 20th, but temperatures are set to remain throughout next week with accompanying high humidity creating sticky and unpleasant conditions.

Forecasters said on Thursday that temperatures are likely to exceed 40 degrees by Wednesday in inland areas of the north and the centre-south of the country.

Italy has already experienced a series of unusually powerful and lengthy heatwaves in 2022, resulting in three times more wildfires than usual and exacerbating the worst drought in 70 years after months of low rainfall and an unusually dry winter.

The government has released official advice on how to stay safe during the extreme weather, including by avoiding going outdoors between 11am and 6pm; wearing a light-coloured hat, sunglasses and sunscreen when outdoors; taking periodic showers to reduce body temperature; and drinking at least two litres of water a day.

CLIMATE CRISIS

July heatwave: What temperatures to expect in Italy

Another heatwave is forecast to hit Italy this week - here's how hot we can expect things to get across the country and when the weather might break.

Published: 11 July 2022 18:09 CEST
Temperatures across Italy will begin to rise this week and stay unusually high for at least 10 days, probably longer, according to meteorologists.

The coming heatwave is forecast to be the most powerful one yet to hit Italy in 2022. The country has already experienced a series of unusually intense and lengthy heatwaves, and is now experiencing the worst drought in 70 years.

While the most recent heatwave in early July had the strongest effect on central-southern parts of Italy, this one will hit the centre-north of the country particularly hard, say experts at the weather news site ilmeteo.

Mercury levels will start to rise across the country from Thursday, July 14th, with the northwest and Emilia Romagna seeing peaks of 35-36°C by Friday.

From the start of next week temperatures will continue to climb towards 40°C in these areas and in many inland parts of the country.

This picture taken on July 2, 2022 in Rome shows the low water level of the river Tiber near the Vittorio Emanuele II bridge, revealing an ancient bridge built under Roman Emperor Nero (Bottom). (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

News agency Ansa estimates that temperatures in the Po Valley (i.e. Milan, Mantua, Bologna, Padua, Verona, Ferrara), Tuscany (Florence) and Umbria (Terni) could rise above 38-39°C as early as Friday 15th and stay at those levels until at least July 22nd.

Most of the centre-south of the country is expected to remain several degrees lower than this to begin with, although temperatures in Rome and parts of inland Sicily and Sardinia are likely to reach at least 38°C by the weekend, according to Sky News. 

By the second half of the month a new North African anticyclone is forecast to reach Italy, pushing mercury levels up to 42°C in the Po Valley between July 17th and 20th, when temperatures will be at their highest.

It’s not just the days that are affected: nights are also anticipated to reach “subtropical” temperatures of above 20°C with high humidity across much of the country, which could easily disrupt sleep.

In preparation for the heatwave – the fifth Italy has experienced so far this year – the government has released official advice on how to prepare for the extreme weather.

This includes avoiding going outdoors at all between 11am and 6pm; wearing a light-coloured hat, sunglasses and sunscreen when outdoors; taking periodic showers to reduce body temperature; and drinking at least two litres of water a day.

