Italy’s prime minister visits Algeria to finalise gas deal

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Algeria on Monday to sign several agreements, including an energy deal to boost gas supplies and reduce his country's reliance on Russian gas.

Published: 18 July 2022 18:12 CEST
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune shakes hands with Italian PM Mario Draghi (R) prior to their meeting at Chigi Palace, in Rome, on May 26, 2022.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune shakes hands with Italian PM Mario Draghi prior to their meeting at Chigi Palace, in Rome, on May 26, 2022. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Draghi was received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, ahead of the two leaders chairing a ministerial meeting at which several deals are expected to be signed.

“Tomorrow, an important agreement between (US energy firm) Occidental (Petroleum), (Italian energy giant) Eni and (French oil company) Total providing significant volumes of natural gas” to Italy will be signed, Tebboune told reporters at a joint news conference with Draghi.

He was referring to a deal reported on Friday by Algeria’s APS news agency to raise gas deliveries to Italy by an extra four billion cubic metres this year.

Italy buys the majority of its natural gas from abroad, with some 45 percent of its imports historically coming from Russia.

But Rome has increasingly looked to Algeria, historically its second biggest supplier, to reduce that dependence after the war in Ukraine sparked sanctions against Moscow and sent energy prices soaring.

Algeria has therefore supplanted Russia to “become in recent months the biggest supplier of gas” to Italy, Draghi told reporters on Monday.

The two countries also expect to sign accords to bolster judicial, industrial and cultural cooperation, according to Draghi’s office.

According to APS, Algeria was set to furnish Italy with a total of around 20 billion cubic metres of gas in 2022 as a whole, before the latest deal.

Draghi previously visited Algeria in April, when he concluded a deal increasing Algerian deliveries to Italy through the Transmed pipeline by up to nine billion cubic metres per year in 2023-24.

In May, Eni signed a memorandum of understanding with Algeria’s Sonatrach to boost gas exploration in the North African country.

The MoU “will allow Sonatrach and Eni to evaluate the gas potential and opportunities for accelerated development at specific fields already discovered by Sonatrach in Algeria”, Eni said at the time.

Algeria is Africa’s biggest gas exporter and supplies around 11 percent of the natural gas consumed in Europe.

The trip could be Draghi’s last state visit: the prime minister attempted to resign on Thursday after the largest party in his coalition government boycotted a key vote.

At the request of President Sergio Mattarella, Draghi agreed to temporarily remain in post. He will address parliament on Wednesday to see whether a resolution can be reached.

Russia further cuts Italy’s gas supply due to ‘maintenance work’

Italy's Eni said on Monday Gazprom was further reducing the supply of gas, as the Russian giant began 10 days of routine maintenance on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Published: 11 July 2022 10:45 CEST
“Gazprom announced that today it will supply to Eni volumes of gas for approximately 21 million cubic meters/day, while the average for the last few days was of about 32 million cubic meters/day,” Eni said.

The Russian energy giant had previously cut gas supplies to Italy over a period of several days in June amid mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. 

At the time Gazprom blamed the shortfall on problems at its Portovaya plant which feeds the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Gazprom transports part of the volumes destined for Eni.

However, the move came just days after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Kyiv on a surprise joint visit with the leaders of France and Germany to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Draghi said the squeeze was a cynical retaliatory move by Moscow, and denounced Gazprom’s technical explanation as ‘lies’.

“We are seeing a political use of gas, just as we have seen a political use of wheat,” he said in reference to the millions of tons of wheat that were stuck in Ukrainian ports at the time.

“This is a (Russian) strategy that… must be faced and fought.”

Part of Gazprom’s gas supplies reach Italy via the Trans Austria Gas Pipeline (TAG), but some of it comes through the Nord Stream 1, which has now officially been shut off due to annual maintenance work.

The fear is that – with relations between Russia and the West at their lowest in years because of the invasion of Ukraine – Gazprom might take the opportunity to simply refuse to reopen the valves.

A long-term shutdown of the pipeline would hit EU countries – particularly Italy – hard, deepening an energy crisis in which uncertain supplies have pushed prices up ahead of Europe’s winter.

