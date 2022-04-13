Read news from:
Austria
ENERGY

What does Italy’s Algerian gas deal mean for energy supplies?

The Italian government has signed a deal to import more natural gas from Algeria - but will this really help wean Italy off its heavy energy reliance on Russia?

Published: 13 April 2022 11:01 CEST
The Krechba gas treatment plant south of Algiers. Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach has signed a deal to increase gas supplies to Italy. Photo by AFP

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Monday announced a deal to boost gas deliveries from Algeria, as part of plans to end Italy’s reliance on Russian imports over the Ukraine war.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a Western push for sanctions, including moves to drastically cut purchases of Russian gas.

Italy uses gas to meet the bulk of its energy needs, and buys the vast majority of its natural gas from overseas – mainly Russia, with over 40 percent of its imports coming from the country.

This makes Italy one of the most Russia-reliant gas importers in Europe,

“Immediately after the invasion of Ukraine I announced that Italy would organise quickly to reduce its dependence on Russian gas,” Draghi said on Monday.

“The deals today are a significant response to reach this strategic goal, and others will follow.”

But analysts say there are “lots of questions” around whether the North African country actually has the capacity to increase supplies.

Can Algeria meet Italy’s gas demand?

Despite its vast natural gas reserves, Algeria is already exporting at close to full capacity.

Algeria has almost 2.4 trillion cubic metres of proven natural gas reserves and is Africa’s largest gas exporter.

It is responsible for almost 12 percent of the European Union’s gas imports – against almost 47 percent from Russia, according to early 2021 figures provided by Eurostat.

Few details have been released on the deal between Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach and Italian major ENI, announced by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Algiers on Monday.

ENI said in a statement that the firms had agreed to boost deliveries to Italy through the Transmed undersea pipeline by “up to nine billion cubic metres per year” by 2023-24.

It did not specify a baseline figure or the volume of total deliveries.

The headquarters of Italian multinational oil and gas company ENI in Milan. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Aydin Calik, an analyst at the Middle East Economic Survey (MEES), said the deal’s precise impact on quantities of gas to be pumped through the pipeline was unclear.

According to MEES figures, in 2021 Transmed only had spare pipeline capacity of 7.8 billion cubic metres per year – short of the nine billion of extra deliveries cited by ENI.

Experts also say a lack of foreign investment in new infrastructure and the need to cover growing domestic consumption will limit the gas available for export.

“Rising domestic demand and maturing natural gas fields continue to weigh heavily on volumes available for export,” said Calik.

“And while projects are underway to sustain export levels, the big additions aren’t scheduled until 2024.”

How will the deal affect gas prices?

Gas price futures currently trade around 100 euros per megawatt hour, five times higher than this time last year.

According to a statement by Sonatrach, Monday’s deal allows it and ENI “to determine natural gas sales price levels in line with market data for the year 2022-2023”.

Calik said this could mean that Sonatrach has also secured a price rise for the gas it sells to Italy.

“But the thing is that we don’t exactly know the details of the deal,” he added.

Anthony Dworkin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said Algeria wants to make the most of opportunities to increase gas shipments to Europe and raise money to invest domestically.

But “it also wants to make clear that it is a reliable energy partner to Europe,” he said.

That is despite Sonatrach warning earlier this month it could increase the price of its gas sales to Spain, after Madrid dropped decades of neutrality and backed Algeria’s arch-rival Morocco over the sensitive Western Sahara issue.

“Prices may go up, but there is every indication that Algeria will honour its commitments – and there is a price review built into the contracts,” Dworkin said.

“Gas prices have increased anyway, so it is not surprising that Algeria might want to increase them.”

ENERGY

Italy signs gas deal with Algeria to reduce reliance on Russia

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced a deal on Monday to boost gas deliveries from energy heavyweight Algeria, as he steps up efforts to reduce heavy reliance on Russian imports.

Published: 12 April 2022 09:34 CEST
Addressing journalists after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Draghi told journalists the two governments had signed a preliminary deal on energy cooperation.

“There is also a deal between ENI and Sonatrach to boost gas exports to Italy,” he said, referring to the Italian energy giant and Algeria’s state hydrocarbons firm.

The firms agreed to boost gas exports through the Transmed undersea pipeline starting this autumn, gradually “increasing volumes of gas… up to 9 billion cubic meters per year in 2023-24”, ENI said in a statement.

The Ukraine war has sparked a Western push for sanctions against Moscow, including moves to drastically cut purchases of Russian gas.

Italy buys the vast majority of its natural gas from overseas, and is one of the most Russia-reliant gas importers in Europe, with over 40 percent of its imports coming from the country.

But Italy also imports significant amounts from Algeria, including some 6.4 billion cubic metres of Algerian gas during the first quarter of 2021, a 109 percent uptick from the previous year.

The war in Ukraine and the subsequent campaign of Western sanctions have prompted Rome to step up the search for alternative sources, with gas giant Algeria an obvious option.

“Immediately after the invasion of Ukraine I announced that Italy would organise quickly to reduce its dependence on Russian gas,” Draghi said.

“The deals today are a significant response to reach this strategic goal, and others will follow.”   

Spare capacity

Draghi arrived in Algeria weeks after Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio made the same trip, during which he confirmed that Italy was “committed to increasing energy supplies, notably in gas”, including from Algeria, which he said had “always been a reliable supplier”.

Algeria’s Sonatrach said at the time that it was prepared to increase deliveries, notably via the Transmed pipeline linking Algeria to Italy.

Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP

Its CEO Toufik Hakkar said Europe is the “natural market of choice” for Algerian gas, which accounts for about 11 percent of Europe’s gas imports.

But he said any boost to exports would depend on first satisfying Algeria’s ever-growing domestic needs.

Sonatrach and Italy’s ENI jointly operate the Transmed pipeline, which has a capacity of some 32 billion cubic metres per year.

Aydin Calik, an energy analyst at the Middle East Economic Survey, said Monday’s deal implied additional exports that would push the limits of the Transmed pipeline.

“That’s assuming Algeria actually has the capacity to supply more, given its other commitments,” he told AFP. “There are lots of questions.”

Former Algerian energy minister Abdelmajid Attar previously told AFP that “Algeria exports a maximum of 22 billion cubic metres (per year) via the Transmed pipeline”, leaving some 10 billion in spare capacity.

Attar, also a former CEO of Sonatrach, said that Algeria’s liquefaction facilities, which allow gas to be exported by ship, are “only being used at 50-60 percent of capacity”.

He noted that in the short term, Algeria could boost its gas exports to the EU by at most three billion cubic metres per year, meaning “it can’t make up for a fall in Russian gas supplies on its own”.

However, “within four of five years, Algeria could send bigger quantities” to Italy, he added.

Algeria expects to invest some $40 billion on gas and oil exploration, production and refining between 2022 and 2026.

Draghi did not say how much exports were to be boosted under Monday’s deal.

The two countries have a contract for gas deliveries up until 2027.

Draghi said last week that Italy would “follow the decisions of the European Union” on new sanctions against Russia, including a possible gas embargo.

His visit also follows a spike in tensions between Algeria and Spain, another major gas importer, after Madrid dropped a decades-long policy of neutrality over the Western Sahara and backed an autonomy plan put forward by Algeria’s arch-rival Morocco.

Sonatrach warned earlier this month it could increase the price of its gas sales to Spain, which make up more than 40 percent of the country’s imports.

Privacy