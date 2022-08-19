For members
RESIDENCE PERMITS
How many residence permits does Italy grant to non-EU nationals?
More than 274,000 non-EU nationals were granted the right to reside in Italy in 2021, marking a sharp increase on previous years according to new Eurostat data.
Published: 19 August 2022 09:34 CEST
Italy issued 274,100 residence permits in 2021, thus marking a 31-percent increase on the previous year. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Elections: Italy’s Lampedusa residents ‘left behind’ by migration focus
Italy's politicians are visiting Lampedusa to promise an end to migrant arrivals, but many living on the island say their other concerns go unheard.
Published: 5 August 2022 18:17 CEST
