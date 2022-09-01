Read news from:
ENERGY

Energy crisis: Italy to urge residents to turn down heating this winter

The Italian government will ask the public to turn central heating down by one degree and turn it off for an extra hour every day under new energy-saving plans, according to media reports.

Published: 1 September 2022 16:34 CEST
Italy is set to introduce new energy-saving measures by October and will ask the public to turn down the central heating at home. Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP

Everyone in Italy will be asked to turn down the heating starting from October, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani reportedly told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The measure is expected to form part of a wider plan to save energy amid rising costs and concerns about the security of supplies from Russia, on which Italy is heavily reliant for gas imports.

READ ALSO: Soaring energy prices push Italy’s inflation to 37-year high

Italian media cited unnamed government sources, adding that the minister did not mention measures that had reportedly been discussed in recent weeks, including the return to remote workers for public sector staff or restrictions on lighting in shop windows.

Cingolani reportedly ruled out a suggestion that schoolchildren could return to distance learning to save energy use in schools.

Italy already has some limits on the use of central heating in public buildings and apartment blocks, and these are expected to be tightened under the new measures.

The plan will be finalised this week and confirmed in a decree expected to be signed in the next few days, according to newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Italy’s outgoing government was scrambling to bring forward and extend energy-saving measures this week after the cost of gas and electricity in Europe soared again, and Russia cut gas supplies to Italy and halted them altogether to some European countries this week.

The Italian government is now drawing up contingency plans for three different possible scenarios this winter, including a worst-case scenario in which Russia cuts off the gas supply altogether – though this is believed to be very unlikely to happen, Corriere reports.

European countries are racing to fill gas storage facilities over the summer, when consumption is usually lower than in winter, but the recent heatwave has increased demand on power plants for air conditioning.

COST OF LIVING

Soaring energy prices push Italy’s inflation to 37-year high

Italy's inflation rate reached 8.4 percent on Wednesday, its steepest increase in almost four decades, according to official figures.

Published: 31 August 2022 18:34 CEST
The number comes from provisional data released by Italy’s national statistics agency Istat, which said soaring energy prices – up by 44.9 percent in August – were driving the trend.

The last time the country experienced higher rates of inflation was in December 1985, when the figure peaked at 8.8 percent, according to news agency Ansa.

READ ALSO: Russia’s Gazprom cuts gas supply to Italy

Like much of the rest of Europe, Italy is grappling with a deep cost of living crisis brought about by the pandemic and exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Russia cut Italy’s gas supply by 26 percent as it shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, ostensibly for maintenance work.

Unlike its European neighbours who are facing similar problems, Italy is also reeling from a political crisis after its third government in four years collapsed in July, triggering snap elections scheduled for September.

Mario Draghi’s outgoing government has approved a series of aid bills in the last few months to assist families struggling with high living costs.

Measures passed to date have included fuel tax discounts, assistance with energy bills, and tax cuts for people earning less than €35,000 a year.

An additional aid package designed to further offset soaring energy costs was expected to be announced by Wednesday.

