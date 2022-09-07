Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

New York returns millions worth of stolen art to Italy

Prosecutors in New York on Tuesday returned dozens of antiquities stolen from Italy and valued at around $19 million, some of which were found in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Published: 7 September 2022 10:19 CEST
A woman walks through the Greek and Roman Art section at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 10, 2020.
A woman walks through the Greek and Roman Art section at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 10, 2020. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP.

“These 58 pieces represent thousands of years of rich history, yet traffickers throughout Italy utilized looters to steal these items and to line their own pockets,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, noting that it was the third such repatriation in nine months.

“For far too long, they have sat in museums, homes, and galleries that had no rightful claim to their ownership,” he said at a ceremony attended by Italian diplomats and law enforcement officials.

The stolen items had been sold to Michael Steinhardt, one of the world’s leading collectors of ancient art, the DA’s office said, adding that he had been slapped with a “first-of-its-kind lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities.”

READ ALSO

Among the recovered treasures, which in some cases were sold to “unwitting collectors and museums,” were a marble head of the Greek goddess Athena from 200 B.C.E. and a drinking cup dating back to 470 B.C.E, officials said.

The pieces were stolen at the behest of four men who “all led highly lucrative criminal enterprises – often in competition with one another – where they would use local looters to raid archaeological sites throughout Italy, many of which were insufficiently guarded,” the DA’s office said.

One of them, Pasquale Camera, was “a regional crime boss who organized thefts from museums and churches as early as the 1960s. He then began purchasing stolen artifacts from local looters and sold them to antiquities dealers,” it added.

It said that this year alone, the DA’s office has “returned nearly 300 antiquities valued at over $66 million to 12 countries.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Victim’s mother calls for US soldier to be tried in Italy over fatal car crash

The mother of a 15-year-old Italian boy killed after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a US servicewoman is demanding that the case be tried in Italy and not by a US military court.

Published: 24 August 2022 11:23 CEST
Updated: 24 August 2022 14:27 CEST
Victim’s mother calls for US soldier to be tried in Italy over fatal car crash

A US servicewoman was under house arrest after being accused of killing a teenager while driving drunk, her lawyer said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors in Pordenone, in Italy’s far northeast, charged the 20-year-old female soldier stationed at the US Air Force’s Aviano Air Base with vehicular manslaughter Tuesday, defence lawyer Aldo Massarut told AFP.

The woman, named by police as Julia Bravo, is alleged to have been driving a car that hit a 15-year-old boy at around 2.30am on Sunday in the northern Italian town of Porcia, around nine miles from the base.

The victim, Giovanni Zanier, had been standing in a bike lane talking to friends when he was hit by the soldier’s car, according to witnesses. He died on the way to hospital.

Authorities measured the soldier’s alcohol level as 2.09 grams per litre, said Massarut, more than three times the legal limit.

The mother of the teenager told the Corriere della Sera newspaper she was concerned the driver would be allowed to leave the country, and said she wanted the soldier tried in Italy.

“I don’t trust the American justice system,” said Scandella.

“We all know that the soldiers on the Aviano base in this area do what they like, that they don’t respect the rules…,” she said.

“We want her to be tried in Italy and that she be given the sentence she deserves,” she said.

Zanier’s death is being investigated by Italian police, but because a US service member is involved the case could be turned over to military authorities in the United States.

Public prosecutor Raffaele Tito said on Monday that in accordance with “international treaties with regard to the jurisdiction applying to Nato forces stationed in Europe” the Italian justice ministry may decide that the case should be heard in the US.

The driver called for medical assistance immediately after the crash, media reports said.

Corriere della Sera said prosecutors had testimony from a witness who claimed to have seen the soldier leaving a nightclub, and who subsequently saw her driving erratically on the road.

The commander of the 31st Fighter Wing, which is stationed at Aviano, issued a brief statement of condolences to the victim’s family on Tuesday.

“Our wing is working in close collaboration with the Italian base command team and Italian law enforcement agencies, specifically the Carabinieri,” said Brigadier General Tad Clark in the statement.

The US Embassy did not respond to requests for information.

SHOW COMMENTS