ITALIAN ELECTIONS
TIMELINE: What happens on election day and when do we get the results?
With only two days to go until Sunday’s general elections, we look at what happens on the big day.
Published: 23 September 2022 11:10 CEST
Polls across the country will be open from 7am to 11pm on Sunday, September 25th. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
IMMIGRATION
Immigration in Italy: What are the real numbers?
Right-wing parties have put immigration at the centre of their campaign ahead of the coming election. But beyond the political rhetoric, how many migrants really come every year, and what does this mean for Italy?
Published: 23 September 2022 11:21 CEST
