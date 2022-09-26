Polish PM hails far-right’s ‘great victory’ in Italian elections

Hard-right Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and members of his cabinet congratulated Giorgia Meloni on winning Italy’s elections, saying that the EU would be “stronger” because of it.

“Great victory! Congratulations!” Morawiecki said on Facebook, using emojis to say that the two countries would be strong together.

Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party and the Brothers of Italy are both part of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).

“I’m glad that a party from the ECR group is assuming responsibility for yet another European nation,” tweeted PiS member and former premier Beata Szydlo.

Other Polish governing politicians highlighted the overlap between the two parties, including their emphasis on Catholic family values.

“The EU right is growing stronger…We will defeat the communists, leftism and the LGBT lobby – everyone who is ruining our civilisation,” Deputy Agriculture Minister Janusz Kowalski said on Twitter.

Deputy Justice Minister Michal Wojcik said Meloni’s victory was a “defeat” for European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, calling the EU chief a “representative of anti-democratic forces in the EU”.

On Sunday, Hungary’s far-right prime minister Victor Orban also sent a message of congratulations to Giorgia Meloni via his political director Balazs Orban.

Giorgia Meloni’s victory in Sunday’s elections was also praised by controversial, hard-right Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

“In these difficult times, we need more than ever friends who share a common vision and approach to Europe’s challenges,” he said.

Much like Poland, Hungary will likely gain a major boost from having an ally in Italy, which is a member of G7 and Nato.

According to projections, around one in four voters in Sunday’s election backed Brothers of Italy, which has neo-fascist roots and which leads a coalition set to win a majority in parliament.