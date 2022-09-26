Read news from:
Austria
ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Polish PM hails far-right’s ‘great victory’ in Italian elections

Poland's prime minister hailed on Monday the Italian far-right's "great victory" after Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy came out on top in the country’s general elections.

Published: 26 September 2022 11:26 CEST
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addresses French employers' association Medef Summer Conference, La REF 2022, at the Hippodrome de Longchamp racetrack in Paris on August 29, 2022.
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki congratulated Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni for her ‘great victory’ in Sunday’s elections. Photo by Eric PIERMONT / AFP

Hard-right Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and members of his cabinet congratulated Giorgia Meloni on winning Italy’s elections, saying that the EU would be “stronger” because of it.

“Great victory! Congratulations!” Morawiecki said on Facebook, using emojis to say that the two countries would be strong together.

Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party and the Brothers of Italy are both part of the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).

“I’m glad that a party from the ECR group is assuming responsibility for yet another European nation,” tweeted PiS member and former premier Beata Szydlo.

Other Polish governing politicians highlighted the overlap between the two parties, including their emphasis on Catholic family values.

“The EU right is growing stronger…We will defeat the communists, leftism and the LGBT lobby – everyone who is ruining our civilisation,” Deputy Agriculture Minister Janusz Kowalski said on Twitter.

Deputy Justice Minister Michal Wojcik said Meloni’s victory was a “defeat” for European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, calling the EU chief a “representative of anti-democratic forces in the EU”.

On Sunday, Hungary’s far-right prime minister Victor Orban also sent a message of congratulations to Giorgia Meloni via his political director Balazs Orban.

Leader of Italian far-right party "Fratelli d'Italia" (Brothers of Italy), Giorgia Meloni acknowledges the audience after she delivered an address at her party's campaign headquarters overnight on September 26, 2022 in Rome, after the country voted in a legislative election.

Giorgia Meloni’s victory in Sunday’s elections was also praised by controversial, hard-right Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

“In these difficult times, we need more than ever friends who share a common vision and approach to Europe’s challenges,” he said.

Much like Poland, Hungary will likely gain a major boost from having an ally in Italy, which is a member of G7 and Nato.

According to projections, around one in four voters in Sunday’s election backed Brothers of Italy, which has neo-fascist roots and which leads a coalition set to win a majority in parliament.

For members

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

TIMELINE: What happens next after Italy’s historic elections?

A hard-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is set to take power in Italy after Sunday's historic elections. But it might be a while before Meloni and her government actually get to work.

Published: 26 September 2022 09:20 CEST
TIMELINE: What happens next after Italy's historic elections?

A coalition led by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni is on course to win a parliamentary majority in Italian elections, but forming a government can be a lengthy business.

In the past, it has taken anything between four and 12 weeks for a new administration to take office.

Here is what will happen next in Italy if previous elections are anything to go by.

Official results 

While exit polls were published after voting ended at 11 pm on Sunday night and projections followed early on Monday morning, the interior ministry will not issue official results until during the day on Monday.

President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati (C) reads the results of the vote in the Senate hall after a vote of confidence to the prime minister at Palazzo Madama in Rome on July 14, 2022.

The new Italian parliament will have to convene no later than October 15th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

This will depend on the number of votes to be counted but turnout appeared to be down on the 2018 vote.

Parliament meets

The Italian constitution requires that newly elected members of the two houses of parliament, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, meet no later than 20 days after elections.

This would put their first gathering no later than October 15.

At this time, each chamber must elect a president and only then can the process of nominating members of a government begin.

President leads negotiations

President Sergio Mattarella will begin consultations on who should lead the new government with the Senate and Chamber presidents, the leaders of the main parties and eventually the parliamentary groups.

If the result of the election is clear, these consultations will be fairly short, perhaps two days, though they could also last up to a week.

Then Mattarella, elected by parliament to a second seven-year term as head of state earlier this year, will nominate a prime minister.

Leader of Italian far-right party "Fratelli d'Italia" (Brothers of Italy), Giorgia Meloni holds a placard reading "Thank You Italy" after she delivered an address at her party's campaign headquarters overnight on September 26, 2022 in Rome.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni will likely be Italy’s new prime minister. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

This person will accept the mandate to form a new government “with reservations” and begin talks with allies on ministerial appointments and a joint programme.

At the end of these discussions, if all goes well, the prospective premier will return to Mattarella and “lift their reservations”.

Finally a government

The new government is announced and sworn in before the president the same day or the next. The prime minister and their ministers then go to the seat of the executive, Palazzo Chigi, for the handover of power.

Silvio Berlusconi only needed 24 days in 2008 to take office, while it took 89 for Giuseppe Conte in 2018.

