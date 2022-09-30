Read news from:
Italy’s Draghi criticises Germany over latest energy plan

Outgoing Italian PM Mario Draghi condemned Germany’s €200-billion energy-prices shield, saying EU ‘must act together’.

Published: 30 September 2022 16:05 CEST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 20, 2022 in New York City.
Italy’s outgoing PM Mario Draghi criticised Germany’s latest energy-prices shield. Photo by Anna MONEYMAKER / AFP

Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his likely successor have criticised Germany’s 200-billion move to shield its citizens from rising energy prices, saying Europe must act together to tackle the energy crisis.

“Faced with the common threats of our times, we cannot divide ourselves according to the amount of room in our national budgets,” Draghi said in a press release on Thursday.

The statement came after Germany introduced a 200-billion ($194-billion) shield to protect households and businesses from soaring energy prices, 

The measure was Germany’s move in what the country’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner described as an “energy war over prosperity and freedom” with Russia.

“The energy crisis requires a response from Europe to reduce costs for families and businesses, to limit exceptional gains made by producers and importers, […] and to keep Europe united once against in the face of an emergency,” Draghi said, commenting on Germany’s move.

At a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels on Friday, Italy’s Roberto Cingolani reiterated Rome’s support for an EU-wide cap on the price of gas – something Draghi has long been calling for.

“Everyone has recognised that there is a priority at the moment, which is to bring down the cost of gas. But there is also a second priority, [that is] to avoid creating a shortage of gas in doing so,” Cingolani said.

Draghi will only be in office for a few more weeks, after which he will likely be replaced by Giorgia Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy party triumphed at last Sunday’s elections.

Like Draghi, Meloni has backed the idea of a European price cap thus far. 

Ahead of Friday’s energy meeting in Brussels, the soon-to-be new Italian PM also appeared to criticise Germany as she called for “an immediate European response” to the energy crisis.

“No member state can offer effective and long-term solutions on its own in the absence of a common strategy, not even those that appear less financially vulnerable,” she added.

COST OF LIVING

Electricity bills in Italy to rise by 59 percent, warns power regulator

Italy’s power regulator ARERA has warned that households would see prices climb by 59 percent.

Published: 30 September 2022 14:02 CEST
Electricity bills in Italy to rise by 59 percent, warns power regulator

Electricity prices are set to climb once again as the average Italian household’s bill is expected to rise by 59 percent in the coming months, said Italian power regulator ARERA (Authority for the Regulation of Energy Networks and Environment) this week.

ARERA said that the gravity of the current energy crisis forced them to adopt “extraordinary measures” in order to stave off a 100-percent increase in the price of electricity bills.

Despite such efforts, they added, electricity bills are set to rise by 59 percent on average in autumn.

Massimo Ricci, ARERA’s energy department director described the rise as “unprecedented”. 

ARERA also said that, by the end of 2022, the average Italian family will likely have spent a total of €1,322 on electricity bills alone. For the sake of context, the average family’s expenditure on electricity bills sat at €632 euros last year.

As for gas bills, ARERA said that, due to the “introduction of a new calculation method”, new estimates on gas prices would only be published at the start of November. 

Gas bills in Italy have risen by 93 percent over the past two years, according to consumer group Assoutenti. Photo by Ida Marie ODGAARD / Ritzau SCANPIX / AFP

That said, gas bills in Italy have risen by 93 percent over the past two years and the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine together with the damage recently suffered by Nord Stream pipelines “threaten to make bills skyrocket,” said consumer group Assoutenti. 

In an attempt to mitigate the ‘sting’ of soaring bills and protect people’s purchasing power, the Italian government has already passed a number of aid measures, with a further aid package, the decreto aiuti ter (third aid decree), currently being on ministers’ table. 

According to the latest available indications, the new package should include additional help for businesses – mostly in the form of tax credit – and a one-time €150 bonus (financial incentive) for workers and pensioners with annual earnings lower than 20,000 euros.

Outgoing PM Mario Draghi is also currently working to bring about an EU-wide cap on gas prices. 

Through an official note released on Wednesday, Draghi said that the present energy crisis called for a joint response from the EU, one that would allow countries to “reduce costs for families and businesses and avoid exceptional profits from production companies”.

Soon-to-be new Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, echoed Draghi’s words stating that “no EU member state could come up with effective long-term solutions on their own” and that “a common strategy” was needed. 

As talks over a European price cap continue in Brussels, the outgoing Italian government is also following up on its plans to get the country ready for the upcoming winter season.

On Wednesday, outgoing Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said that Italy had filled up 90 percent of its gas stocks and had now greater flexibility with respect to potential “spikes in winter consumption”.

