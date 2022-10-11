For members
How to see Italy’s ‘hidden’ cultural sites for free this weekend
This Saturday and Sunday, Italy will grant free access to a range of sites usually closed to the public. Here's how to take advantage of the scheme - and what to prioritise seeing.
Published: 11 October 2022 16:52 CEST
Members of the public will have free access to a range of cultural sites in Italy this weekend. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP.
Sagra: The best Italian food festivals to visit in October
If you're visiting Italy in autumn, don't miss the many local food and drinks fairs held around the country. Here are some to visit this October.
Published: 30 September 2022 09:50 CEST
Updated: 7 October 2022 15:39 CEST
