ITA Airways cancels over 200 flights on Friday due to strike action

ITA’s cancellations are the result of a nationwide 24-hour strike planned this Friday by staff from national air traffic control company ENAV (Ente Nazionale per l’Assistenza al Volo).

International flights to and from Rome and Milan airports are affected as well as dozens of routes within Italy, according to a list of cancelled flights published by the airline on Tuesday.

ITA is reportedly working to transfer affected passengers to other available flights and hopes to be able to offer same-day alternative routes to 20 percent of those impacted.

Customers with tickets for the 21st whose flight has been cancelled or changed will be able to modify their booking free of charge, according to the Italian travel news site Travelnostop.

Those passengers whose flight has not been cancelled are still advised to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport by checking the ITA website or by calling the toll-free numbers 800-93-60-90 (from Italy) or +39 685-960-020 (from abroad).

People with cancelled flights and customers whose flight ends up being delayed by more than five hours will be able to request a refund until October 28th.

As of Tuesday afternoon, ITA had not issued any statement on the cancellations.

The strike was called by Italian unions Filt-Cgil, Filt-Cisl and Uiltrasporti in an ongoing dispute over working arrangements and contracts and is expected to hit airports across Italy.

At this stage no other airlines have issued updates regarding possible flight cancellations on the 21st.